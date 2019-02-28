Potential MLB Trade Steals Who Can Swing 2019 Races

0 of 8

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Everybody loves a good superstar trade in Major League Baseball, but sometimes it's the lesser deals that pay the biggest dividends.

Take, for example, how the 2018 World Series panned out. Steve Pearce, who was picked up by the Boston Red Sox in a quiet June deal, won the series MVP. Manny Machado, who was added to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a July blockbuster, made the last out on a less-than-pretty swing.

With about a month to go until Opening Day, we're here to present eight under-the-radar trade candidates who might pull a Pearce in 2019. These are players on presumed non-contenders who generally aren't considered top trade targets but who have the upside to swing playoff and pennant races.

We'll start with a couple of relief pitchers.