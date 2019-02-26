Jurgen Klopp Says Roberto Firmino Could Play vs. Watford After Ankle Injury

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on February 24, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said the ankle injury suffered by Roberto Firmino at Manchester United is not serious, and the forward could feature against Watford on Wednesday.

The Reds host the Hornets in a vital Premier League clash at Anfield, and it was feared Firmino might miss a number of games after his first-half substitution at Old Trafford during the 0-0 draw on Feb. 24.

Per the club's official website, Klopp confirmed the Brazil international is recovering but has a better chance of playing against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday.

"He looks good, we were obviously lucky. It is not as serious as we thought in the first moment - if Bobby goes down and leaves the pitch it is always a bad sign because he's a pretty hard boy. We play tomorrow and it will be very close for that, but there's a big chance for the derby [on Sunday]. Because it's Bobby, I would say 'yes [there is a chance for Watford]', but I don't know if I would use that chance because we played Sunday and then Wednesday immediately. Writing Bobby off is a big mistake because he recovers pretty quick."

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool speak during their warm up prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadium on January 12,
Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Firmino has continued to play as a striker this season but has struggled to match the contribution his performances delivered last term.

The 27-year-old has netted only 11 times in all competitions after scoring 27 goals last season.

The Reds have been less reliant on their forwards this term because of their improved defensive play, but Klopp will need Firmino to link up with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the final weeks of the title race.

Salah and Mane lost potency after Firmino departed early at Old Trafford. The trio's chemistry will be vital in the heat of a local derby and the schedule to follow.

The Reds currently lead the Premier League by one point, with Manchester City in hot pursuit in second.

The Citizens captured the Carabao Cup against Chelsea on Sunday, and their dreams of winning four major competitions in one season remain intact ahead of their home game against West Ham United on Wednesday.

