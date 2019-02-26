Pep Guardiola Talks Manchester City Injuries, Title Race Ahead of West Ham Clash

Pep Guardiola Talks Manchester City Injuries, Title Race Ahead of West Ham ClashFebruary 26, 2019
Manchester City could be without four first-team players for their match with West Ham United on Wednesday, but Benjamin Mendy could be set to return after recovering from knee surgery.
Speaking ahead of the clash, manager Pep Guardiola offered updates on John Stones, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte:
Manchester City @ManCity
PEP 💬 We were without John and @gabrieljesus33 and we are still without them. And no @fernandinho and @Laporte either. I think John and Gab will be back soon, but the others I'm not sure, maybe Swansea. Ferna can't play against Schalke as he is suspended.
The quartet had not been present in training on Tuesday, according to Premier League reporter Ian Irving:
Ian Irving @ianirvingtv
Manchester City are training this morning with Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Gabriel Jesus all missing from the session in front of the cameras. Fabian Delph, Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy trained as normal #MCFC
However, on Mendy—who has played just once since November—Guardiola said he is "better, he has trained for the last few days, and the reaction has been good. He could be fit."
The Frenchman has made just 20 appearances for City since his arrival in the summer of 2017, having missed most of his first season at the club with a cruciate ligament injury.
Having him back would be a welcome boost for the Sky Blues, who have had to play without a recognised left-back in that position during his absence, particularly with Laporte out.
City picked up the first major honour of the season on Sunday when they beat Chelsea on penalties to lift the Carabao Cup, but Guardiola isn't resting on his laurels.
Per Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, he wants to see his side show their hunger to win the Premier League title against West Ham:
Simon Bajkowski @spbajko
I want to 'smell' in the beginning of the game, during the game, with our fans, now when one competition is over, really we want to win this title. I want to see their faces tomorrow, my players. After the game I'll tell you if I saw something special or not." 2/2
Liverpool are one point ahead of City with 11 matches remaining.
After their 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday, the Reds have failed to win three of their last four matches, while City have won their last three since losing to Newcastle United in January.
And the Sky Blues are imperious at the Etihad Stadium, having won 13 of their 14 matches in the league there this season.
