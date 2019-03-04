Offseason Advice for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It doesn't hurt to seek a second opinion.

As the NFL offseason moves into a high-activity phase during the NFL Scouting Combine that concludes Monday, teams will evaluate players as they take a look at the incoming draft class.

At this juncture, front-office executives will publicly express their intention of keeping their options open on trades and free-agent signings. Typically, Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium becomes a forum for ideas as club representatives mingle with each other.

Before the new calendar year starts March 13, we'll speak to the minds of the decision-makers. How should they approach free agency, the draft and current roster situations? What's the suggestion for the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 1 overall pick? When is a good time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade wide receiver Antonio Brown?

Each recommendation highlights a solution to a roster issue or provides advice on how to better that team for the 2019 season.