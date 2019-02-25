Report: MLB Asks Nevada Sportsbooks to Stop Taking Bets on Spring Training Games

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has submitted a written request to the Nevada Gaming Control Board to ask that Nevada sportsbooks not accept bets on spring training games, according to ESPN.com's David Purdum.

Purdum notes the Nevada Gaming Control is expected to decline the request.

There are no details as to what MLB included in the request. Purdum pointed out that spring training games do not typically feature high-volume bets, as the exhibition contests can be tough to handicap. Spring training lineups consist of a mix of starters, reserves and minor leaguers, with starters typically seeing limited action.

As a result, bettors would be risking their money on a greater unknown.

In May, the United States Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn the ban on sports gambling. Prior to that ruling, Nevada was the only state with legalized sports gambling.

Not only have states like New Jersey subsequently legalized gambling, but professional sports leagues around the country have taken advantage of the ruling by establishing new partnerships. Major League Baseball teamed up with MGM Resorts International in November for the league's first-ever gambling affiliation.

"There's been a huge change in public opinion and the legal framework surrounding sports gaming—it has created an opportunity for all sports and baseball in particular," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in November. "We have to take advantage of every opportunity to drive engagement with our fans."