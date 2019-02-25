Cowboys' Dak Prescott's Pit Bull Escapes Home, Bites Neighbor in Frisco

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 27: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys gets introduced before the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 27, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

A pit bull belonging to Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott bit a person in Frisco, Texas, according to WFAA in Dallas. 

Frisco police confirmed Prescott's two dogs escaped his home. A neighbor saw Prescott's pit bull loose and fighting with their dog through a fence. The neighbor attempted to step in and separate the dogs, at which point Prescott's dog bit the neighbor.

The person was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Prescott shared a picture of his dogs on Instagram in December 2017. They were also featured in an ad he did for Oikos Yogurt:

WFAA reported Prescott's pit bull is under quarantine at Collin County Animal Shelter for 10 days following Monday's incident.

