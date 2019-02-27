USA vs. Japan Women's Soccer: Date, Time and Live Stream for SheBelieves Cup

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The United States women's national team will start their defence of the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday, when they face Japan at the Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The contest, a repeat of the 2011 and 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup finals, is expected to be an absorbing one between two teams blessed with numerous attacking stars.

The USWNT and Japan will battle it out with Brazil and England, who meet earlier in the day at the same venue, to be crowned as champions in the tournament.

While this event does carry plenty of prestige, all the sides involved will be using these matches to refine preparations for the World Cup, which starts on June 7.

Date: Wednesday, February 27

Time: 7 p.m. (ET), midnight Feb. 28 (GMT)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

The two teams will have mixed memories of locking horns previously, as Japan and the United States have each won finals at the expense of the other in the last two World Cups.

In Canada four years ago, it was a memorable day for the United States, as they were able to exact revenge on their opponents for their 2011 victory, running out 5-2 winners:

The SheBelieves Cup represents ideal preparation for the World Cup, as the four teams involved will play three matches in quick succession in a group-stage format. There are 10 players remaining in the squad for this tournament who were involved in the USWNT's run to glory in 2015.

For manager Jill Ellis, it's a chance to see how her squad copes with the demands of so much high-intensity football in such a short space of time. As such, those involved in the tournament opener against Japan will not want to relinquish their place.

The U.S. head into this tournament on the back of mixed results in their recent tour of Europe, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to France and then responded with a 1-0 win over Spain.

Despite the victory against Spain, there were times when the USWNT struggled to grasp their usual control of the game, as Tru Media's Paul Carr illustrated with the following numbers:

Christen Press was the player on the scoresheet in that victory, showcasing searing speed and composure to net a brilliant winner.

The American Outlaws Twitter account was impressed with the forward's display in that encounter:

Japan have always been a fierce rival to the USWNT, and while they will be the underdogs going into this game, they shouldn't be underestimated.

After a disappointing Tournament of Nations last year, when they lost three times in succession—the USWNT beat them 4-2—manager Asako Takakura has led a recovery. Japan won the Asian Games with five wins in a row and hammered Norway 4-1 in a friendly in their previous outing.

The United States represent a major step up in class, though, and with a home crowd behind them, Ellis' team will be tough to beat.

While the USWNT have some frailties at the back Japan may be capable of exploiting, the hosts' firepower will see them over the line in an entertaining fixture.

Prediction: United States 3-2 Japan