MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper to Pick Team This Week Amid Phillies, Dodgers Links

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals bats in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park on May 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Bryce Harper sweepstakes may finally be nearing a conclusion.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Monday that Harper "is expected to make his decision by the end of this week."

Harper met with representatives from the Los Angeles Dodgers in Las Vegas on Sunday night, per Nightengale, who added the Philadelphia Phillies "remain the favorite" to sign the six-time All-Star.

                              

