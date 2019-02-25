MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper to Pick Team This Week Amid Phillies, Dodgers Links

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Bryce Harper sweepstakes may finally be nearing a conclusion.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Monday that Harper "is expected to make his decision by the end of this week."

Harper met with representatives from the Los Angeles Dodgers in Las Vegas on Sunday night, per Nightengale, who added the Philadelphia Phillies "remain the favorite" to sign the six-time All-Star.

