Thomas Tuchel Hopes Neymar Will Resume Training After Manchester United Clash

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel hopes Neymar will return to training after the return leg against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, while Edinson Cavani could feature in that contest.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson reported Tuchel spoke to the press before the Coupe de France quarterfinal against Dijon, discussing the status of both players:

"He is always doing good when he is back home in Brazil. It is important that we get Neymar back before United for support.

"It is also important in terms of him returning stronger than ever―I hope that he will be able to train with us after the United match.

"Edinson will be back in training with the team this week. He is regularly in touch with the doctor.

"He will not be ready for Dijon, but he is working hard―very professionally. I hope that he will be able to play in Caen."

PSG will face Dijon on Tuesday before the Ligue 1 clash with Caen on Saturday, March 2. The return leg against United will be on March 6.

Neymar missed the first leg of the round-of-16 clash after suffering a fractured metatarsal. Cavani was also sidelined, but Les Parisiens cruised to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford thanks to outstanding performances from Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

The Brazilian star didn't travel to England to support his team, opting to watch the match on television:

Per Johnson, he's been working his way back to health in Brazil. PSG released a statement earlier this month, announcing they had given the former Barcelona man permission to spend 10 days away from the club.

The 27-year-old's 2017-18 campaign was ruined due to a similar injury, as he was unable to feature in the return leg of PSG's tie against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. His preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup was also shortened, and he failed to live up to the lofty expectations in Russia.

Les Parisiens are once again cruising to the Ligue 1 title this season, and the club's focus has shifted to success in Europe. They'll likely need their record signing to finally get over the hump in the Champions League, and having him back in training ahead of a possible quarter-final appearance would be huge.

PSG are expected to finish the job at home in the second leg against United, even if Cavani misses out again. The 32-year-old Uruguayan has bagged 17 goals in Ligue 1 already but hasn't played since picking up an injury against Bordeaux on February 9.

Mbappe has carried the scoring load without his two star team-mates, scoring in four straight matches in all competitions. He bagged a brace against Nimes in his last outing.