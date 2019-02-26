Real Madrid vs. Barcelona El Clasico: Copa del Rey Leg 2 Live Stream, TV Info

Miguel Morenatti/Associated Press

Real Madrid and Barcelona clash in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Wednesday, with the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium set to host El Clasico.

The iconic Spanish clubs drew the first leg 1-1, but Los Blancos hold the slight advantage after scoring an away goal.

A repeat of the first-leg scoreline will see extra time played, with a potential penalty shootout deciding proceedings.

The winner will face either Valencia or Real Betis in the final in Seville.

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT)/3 p.m. (ET)

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 27

TV Info: BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports (UK) BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

After what's been a frustrating campaign for Real supporters, the capital city giants could gain some relief if they stop Barca's dominance of the Copa.

The Catalans have won the past four Spanish Cups, with Real last winners back in 2013-14.

It was almost the perfect night for Los Blancos as they took a sixth-minute lead in the first leg through Lucas Vazquez, but Malcom's second-half equaliser saved the holders' blushes.

Real have chased Barca's tail this season. The Bluagrana have dominated La Liga without hitting top gear, and Madrid are on their second coach of the campaign after dismissing Julen Lopetegui after just two months in charge.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

New boss Santiago Solari has guided the ship since October, but the Argentinian could face a similar demise if Real do not capture silverware.

The Copa was always going to be the simplest route to a trophy for Real, but to run into Barca in the last-four was a blow.

However, holding an away goal, a goalless draw will be enough for Solari to take his team to the showpiece final.

Barca travel to the Bernabeu in the knowledge they hold a 5-1 away win at Real in La Liga this season.

The defeat was the final straw for Lopetegui, and the former Spain national team boss was quickly ushered out of his job.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The visitors have been in patchy form in recent weeks. Four wins in their last eight in all competitions has displayed how much Barca have taken their foot off the gas.

However, Real recently lost on their own turf to Girona in La Liga, with consistency still a huge problem for the European champions.

Without Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus last summer, Los Blancos are a shadow of what they were 12 months ago.

Real president Florentino Perez will need to trigger transition with serious rebuilding in the next transfer window, but a win over Barca always generates deep satisfaction for Madrid fans across the globe.