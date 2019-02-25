Zion Williamson Out for Duke vs. Virginia Tech with Knee Injury Suffered vs. UNC

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

Duke's Zion Williamson sits on the floor following an injury during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke superstar forward Zion Williamson will not play in Tuesday night's matchup against Virginia Tech, according to Stephen Wiseman of The Herald-Sun.

Williamson is recovering from a knee sprain he suffered during Duke's 88-72 loss to rival North Carolina last Wednesday. It will be the second straight game he's missed with the injury. Duke beat Syracuse 75-65 without him Saturday, behind RJ Barrett's 30 points and seven assists.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

