Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 28 EPL Predictions

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester City will resume their battle for the Premier League title with a set of midweek fixtures.

The Reds are scheduled to host Watford, with City at home to West Ham United on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur hope to rekindle their fading title ambitions during a difficult trip to Chelsea.

Manchester United dropped out of the top four after their recent goalless draw with Liverpool, and must make their way to the capital to face Crystal Palace.

Arsenal moved ahead of the Red Devils on Sunday. The Gunners now meet Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

Week 28 Schedule and Predictions

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Cardiff City vs. Everton, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 1-3

Huddersfield Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 0-1

Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 2-0

Newcastle United vs. Burnley, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport (UK), NBCSN (U.S.) 2-2

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Southampton vs. Fulham, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 2-1

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 3-1

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 1-1

Chelsea vs. Spurs, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport (UK), NBCSN (U.S.) 2-1

Liverpool vs. Watford, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 3-2

Manchester City vs. West Ham, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 4-0

Live-stream links: BT Sports App, NBC Sports App, fuboTV

Liverpool vs. Watford

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Reds escaped Old Trafford with a vital point in the bag, but manager Jurgen Klopp will be concerned his forwards have potentially lost form at the wrong time.

Liverpool had only one shot on target at United on Sunday, and the Merseyside giants do not appear as fluent as they did earlier in the season.

Klopp's defence remains intact. The leadership of Virgil van Dijk is as important as ever, and the Netherlands international is surely a candidate for the Premier League player of the year.

Liverpool were known for their attacking prowess last season, but it has been the consistency of the back four which has placed the club on the verge of title success.

Despite another clean sheet, Klopp admitted to Sky Sports his side missed an opportunity to claim three points against the Red Devils (h/t BBC Sport).

"On days when United are beatable you have to do it. We played around with no speed. We expect to play better football. It is a point at United and everybody feels it could have been more. United were favourites before the game, then it all changed and all of a sudden we had something to lose, people start to think if we don't beat this team there is something wrong with us. We are all human beings."

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Klopp has remained calm and controlled in public, but the increasing form of Manchester City will not have gone unnoticed at Anfield.

The English champions have won six on the bounce in all competitions, including victory in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, and they are flexing their muscle with menace at the business end of the season.

City play West Ham at the Etihad Stadium simultaneously with Liverpool's game. Neither team can afford to drop points at this juncture. The outfit that blinks first on Wednesday could lose significant confidence in their own challenging capabilities.

However, Pep Guardiola's side have been here before, so it is up to Klopp's men to prove they have the staying power in the final stretch.

Prediction: Liverpool win 3-2

Chelsea vs. Spurs

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The London sides are miles apart in their immediate ambitions before their derby encounter.

Spurs are desperate to register a win to keep the pace with City and Liverpool at the summit, and Chelsea are searching for the knowledge to interpret Maurizio Sarri's famed tactics.

The world watched in disbelief as Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga blatantly refused to be substituted in the EFL Cup final, with Sarri apoplectic on the touchline. In that moment, Chelsea's depth of problems appeared to manifest itself to their supporters.

According to BBC Sport, Sarri has since explained the incident was purely a misunderstanding, but Chelsea must start showing harmony under their coach.

The Blues gave a good performance at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, but they are still finding it difficult to play "Sarri-ball" successfully.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea must now face a hungry opponent at Stamford Bridge, with Spurs knowing the game is make or break for their maximum ambitions this term.

Mauricio Pochettino has skilfully guided his side into contention this season, and with Harry Kane returning from injury, it's not all doom and gloom for the north London outfit.

However, Spurs are five points behind second, and failure at the Bridge could bring the curtain down prematurely.

Spurs have an eight-point gap to fifth. UEFA Champions League qualification is essential to the development of the club as they move into a new stadium.

Pochettino's attention will be firmly fixed on making sure his team are in the right place for the start of next season. Top four must be the singular focus if the title ebbs away.

Prediction: Chelsea win 2-1