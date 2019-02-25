Peter King: Kyler Murray Up to 206 Pounds Entering 2019 NFL Draft Combine

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and first-round prospect Kyler Murray is reportedly up to 206 pounds heading into this week's NFL Scouting Combine, according to Peter King of Pro Football Talk.

As King noted, Murray bulking up is "significant" in NFL circles:

"Talking to NFL people about Murray, as I wrote last week, there was worry that Murray had more of a Mookie Betts build in college than a Russell Wilson physique. Meaning Murray was not only small, but also slight. If Murray has spent the past five or six weeks bulking up, that would play in his favor at the combine and in completing scouting reports on a complex prospect, because teams want to see a thicker player than Murray was at OU. Theoretically, it would mean he'd be more equipped to withstand the pounding he'll obviously have to face in the NFL."

