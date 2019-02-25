Peter King: Kyler Murray Up to 206 Pounds Entering 2019 NFL Draft Combine

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Oakland Athletics remain hopeful of seeing Heisman Trophy winner Murray in their baseball uniform when spring training begins next month. While the Oklahoma quarterback declared for the NFL draft last week, the prized outfielder could report to A’s spring training in Mesa, Arizona--and he has an invite to big league camp. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and first-round prospect Kyler Murray is reportedly up to 206 pounds heading into this week's NFL Scouting Combine, according to Peter King of Pro Football Talk.

As King noted, Murray bulking up is "significant" in NFL circles:

"Talking to NFL people about Murray, as I wrote last week, there was worry that Murray had more of a Mookie Betts build in college than a Russell Wilson physique. Meaning Murray was not only small, but also slight. If Murray has spent the past five or six weeks bulking up, that would play in his favor at the combine and in completing scouting reports on a complex prospect, because teams want to see a thicker player than Murray was at OU. Theoretically, it would mean he'd be more equipped to withstand the pounding he'll obviously have to face in the NFL."

             

