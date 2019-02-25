NFL Draft 2019 Rumors: Scouts 'All over the Place' for Kyler Murray, Top QBs

Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Kyler Murray posses with the Davey O'Brien football award he received in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Murray accepted the Davey O'Brien award in his first public appearance since the Heisman Trophy winner announced his plan to pursue an NFL career rather than report to spring training as a first-round pick of the Oakland A's. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero/Associated Press

The only certainty is uncertainty when it comes to the 2019 NFL draft quarterback crop. 

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that any of the top quarterbacks in the class—including Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones—could ultimately be the first one off the board in April. Pelissero said opinions are even fractured within different organizations about which direction to go.

Haskins and Murray have been widely viewed as the likeliest quarterbacks to come off the board early. Haskins has the top spot on most draft expert big boards, while Murray is the wild card who could shift the entire draft. 

        

