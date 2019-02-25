NFL Draft 2019 Rumors: Scouts 'All over the Place' for Kyler Murray, Top QBs

LM Otero/Associated Press

The only certainty is uncertainty when it comes to the 2019 NFL draft quarterback crop.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that any of the top quarterbacks in the class—including Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones—could ultimately be the first one off the board in April. Pelissero said opinions are even fractured within different organizations about which direction to go.

Haskins and Murray have been widely viewed as the likeliest quarterbacks to come off the board early. Haskins has the top spot on most draft expert big boards, while Murray is the wild card who could shift the entire draft.

