Bryce Harper Rumors: Dodgers 'Back in the Mix,' Among 5 Teams Eyeing Free Agent

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals runs out a ninth inning double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have some major-market competition for Bryce Harper

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reported the Los Angeles Dodgers have worked their way "back in the mix" for Harper, with manager Dave Roberts among a contingent who went to Las Vegas on Saturday to meet with the free-agent slugger.

The Dodgers were thought to be a contender after trading Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to the Cincinnati Reds earlier this offseason, but their pursuit appeared to halt upon the signing of A.J. Pollock.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Dodgers are one of five teams interested in signing Harper, though "the situation is fluid" so that number could change.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

