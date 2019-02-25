Neymar Says Lionel Messi 'Was a Very Special Guy for Me at Barcelona'

Elsa/Getty Images

Neymar has paid an emotional tribute to former team-mate Lionel Messi for helping him when he was at Barcelona.

The Brazilian forward is sidelined due to a foot injury and has not played for Paris Saint-Germain since January 23.

It is a similar injury to the one that ruled him out of the last three months of last term, although he did return in time to play for Brazil at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar, 27, is nearing the end of his second season at PSG since his record-breaking £200 million move to the French giants from Barcelona.

It was widely speculated at the time that he made the move in order to step out of Messi's shadow at the Camp Nou.

But it is clear Neymar still has enormous affection for the Argentinian superstar after he spoke about how impactful Messi was in his four seasons in Barcelona, per Esporte Espetacular (h/t Marca):

"I tell it for everybody now, that when I needed help the most, the best in the world [Messi] showed me affection. It's difficult, it's difficult. To be honest, it is very difficult because Leo was a very special guy for me at Barcelona."

Neymar added that when he arrived at the club, Messi sent him a message saying, "I'm here to help you" and encouraging him not to be daunted by anyone.

Barca was Neymar's first European club. He moved to the Blaugrana in 2013 having burst on to the scene at Santos.

He has been regularly linked with a move back to the Catalan giants since he moved to PSG, but he recently said he feels "at home" at PSG and dismissed ongoing rumours about a departure.

One of the key reasons PSG spent so much money on Neymar was to aid their bid to finally win the UEFA Champions League.

PSG are well set to advance to the last eight of the tournament this season after beating Manchester United 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 clash at Old Trafford even without Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

Neymar will not return in time for the second leg on March 6, but he could still have a big role to play in subsequent knockout rounds assuming PSG get past United.