Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho Facing 'Weeks Out' Injured, Says Pep Guardiola

Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho will be out for weeks after both picking up injuries as Manchester City won the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Centre-back Laporte was replaced at half-time by Vincent Kompany, and Fernandinho limped off at Wembley Stadium just before the start of extra time.

City eventually won their first trophy of the season, beating Chelsea 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

But the injuries they suffered on the day could yet have an impact on how the Sky Blues fare in the three other competitions they are still competing for.

Guardiola bemoaned City's packed fixture list after the final, and compared his club's situation with that of Manchester United's after the Red Devils lost three players to injury in the first half of their 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, per Neil Leigh on ManCity.com:

"The only bad thing is that we will miss players in the next weeks. We had extra time, lost two important players who will be out for a while and now those guys can help us and they will help us. But this is normal a lot of games and this sort of thing happens. Look at United today—they lost three players in the first half so it’s not just exclusive to us.

"There are too many games, sometimes the pitches are not good, the ball is not perfect, and, in the end, people fall down. I am impressed how they can play so many games and not get injured but sometimes it just catches up with you.

"In other countries they have less games, fewer competitions but now we have to face Schalke with important players missing. But I trust our squad and the guys who maybe didn't play too much are going to step forward and help us.

"In the last action of the first half, Laporte felt something, and Ferna also felt something muscular so I think they well be weeks out."

City are back in action in the Premier League on Wednesday when they host West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

The defending champions dropped to second as a result of Liverpool picking up a point at Old Trafford:

The Reds host Watford on Wednesday, so City will likely have to beat West Ham to keep pace with Jurgen Klopp's side in the title race.

They have cover for Laporte in the shape of Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi, but with John Stones also sidelined Guardiola will be desperate to avoid any more injury problems in defence.

Meanwhile, Fernandinho is arguably the player in the City squad who is the hardest to replace:

When the Brazilian midfielder had a thigh injury back in December, City lost back-to-back games against Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

Guardiola will need to come up with a solution to avoid City enduring another such slump or they may lose ground in the Premier League title race.