10 Fastest Players in College Football in 2019

0 of 10

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The old adage that speed kills has been proved correct many times.

A playmaker with transcendent speed can change the course of a game in a matter of seconds. The slightest of creases can lead to a quick score.

Speed rarely overcomes limited talent, though.

Running fast in a straight line can lead to a flashbulb moment, but the marriage of pure speed and high-end talent is what creates lengthy highlight reels.

We're looking at the nation's 10 fastest college football players in 2019 who have already shown their speed on the field. That means Michigan's incoming freshman safety Daxton Hill aren't on this list. But newcomers could quickly make their way into the conversation if all goes well this season, though.

The 10 players ranked have a recorded speed time such as a 60- or 100-meter dash or a 40-yard time in addition to productive playing time. They're ranked by these times, but cross-comparisons between times means some of the on-field eye test was also used.