Cassius Winston's 27 Lead No. 10 Michigan St to Big Road Upset of No. 7 Michigan

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

In the battle for Michigan, the Spartans came out on top.

Michigan State (23-5, 14-3) topped Michigan 77-70 Sunday, moving to the top of the Big Ten in the process. Cassius Winston (27 points, eight assists) and Kenny Goins (16 points, 11 rebounds) led the way for the Spartans, while Zavier Simpson chipped in 19 points and five rebounds for the Wolverines.

It was an impressive road outing for Michigan State, which lost Joshua Langford for the season last month. The Spartans also came into this contest without Nick Ward, leaving them without two of their top three scorers.

Nonetheless, the Spartans prevailed, while the Wolverines (24-4, 13-4) were left with some big questions to answer late in the season. Namely, Michigan State's defense put on the clamps in the final 10 minutes, shutting down driving lanes and forcing Michigan to take contested shots from distance.

Thankfully, college basketball fans won't have to wait long for the rematch. The two teams will next face off Saturday, March 9, in East Lansing. That promises to be another dynamic matchup and could decide the Big Ten regular-season title.

What's Next?

Michigan hosts Nebraska on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, while Michigan State faces Indiana on the road next Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on Fox.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.