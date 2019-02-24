Jurgen Klopp Says Manchester United Injuries Hindered Liverpool in EPL Draw

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team were hindered by the injury crisis Manchester United suffered in the 0-0 draw between the two teams at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils made all of their available substitutions in the opening half, as Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all left the game because of fitness concerns.

Afterwards, Klopp said his side, who also had to make a change due to Roberto Firmino's own injury, were knocked out of their stride by the breaks in play in the first half, per Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo:

"We started the game brilliantly, exactly how we wanted it. We were direct, playing behind, we wanted to be there, pressed high, and all was really good.

"Then the injury crisis started, there were lots of interruptions and that cost us rhythm. I don't say that should happen, but it happened. I can't explain exactly why. We lost the rhythm and we didn't get it back. We made it too easy for United to defend us in a completely new formation."

While the Reds were unable to fully capitalise on United's injury issues, the point earned pushed them back to the summit of the Premier League table. Liverpool have now played the same number of games as Manchester City, who trail Klopp's side by a point.

The constant stoppages in play did little to help the game become a spectacle, as neither Liverpool nor United were able to maintain much attacking pressure. Former England international Gary Lineker commented on a peculiar match:

As OptaJoe relayed, it's been a long time since a game in English football's top flight has featured so many first-half changes:

Klopp should at least be content with the manner in which his players were able to remain composed in unusual and hostile circumstances.

Old Trafford was abuzz with noise throughout the game, as the Red Devils fans rallied behind their players. The manner in which the Liverpool team, and the defence in particular, were able to stand up to that challenge bodes well for the rest of the title race.

In terms of their work at the back, the Reds are setting new standards for themselves in the Premier League era:

Rory Smith of the New York Times noted that Liverpool are struggling at the other end of the field:

Next up for Liverpool is a home clash with an in-form Watford side at Anfield on Wednesday, before they have another challenging fixture on Sunday away at Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Klopp will want to see a livelier performance from his players in those encounters, as two wins in succession would represent a big step towards the title.