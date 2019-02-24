Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale Lead Real Madrid to La Liga Win vs. Levante

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Ten-man Real Madrid beat Levante 2-1 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday after Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale each scored from the penalty spot to secure a dramatic three points.

The video assistant referee came to Real's aid as they were handed a penalty just before half-time, which Benzema converted for his 11th La Liga goal of the season.

Roger Marti hit the woodwork twice in the first half and was finally rewarded with a smart finish on the hour mark, but Bale replaced Benzema and took over spot-kick duties to tuck in the winner minutes later.



Sergio Ramos missed the match through suspension, and replacement Nacho Fernandez was sent off after he capped a sloppy display with a second yellow card late on in Valencia. Levante midfielder Ruben Rochina was also shown a second caution on the bench and sent off after he was substituted.

The victory pulls Los Blancos back within two points of Atletico Madrid, though the nine-point void between them and La Liga leaders Barcelona still looks futile.

Los Blancos Won't Win Silverware Without Ramos

It's a forgivable offence that Real Madrid are substantially weaker without suspended superstar Ramos, a talent who would improve any team in the world. However, it's just how far the impact appears to be felt from top to bottom that will prevent Real doing much better in bigger matches—of which there are many.

These were the first La Liga minutes Real have played this season without their world-class leader, and deputy Nacho didn't make for as effective a platform in central defence. In fact, his late dismissal was a fitting end to one of his worse performances filling in.

Partnered alongside Raphael Varane at the back, the Spain international was largely safe as far as providing an aerial defence, but his shortcomings in other areas exposed just how big the gap really is.

Real Madrid blogger Kiyan Sobhani criticised the away team's back line for their efforts in the first half, which saw Santiago Solari's side fortunate to keep a clean sheet following pressure from Roger:

Ramos is far more than your average central defender but is so revered in Real's squad, and the difference in confidence from back to front was noticeable when he wasn't around to face a competent attack.

The defender is also Real's Mr. Reliable from the penalty spot, but Benzema was able to step up on this occasion and finish from 12 yards, per AFP's Tom Allnutt:

The runs of Roger and striker partner Jose Luis Morales bamboozled Real's defenders, though it was Nacho in particular who looked to be treading water at times. The Spaniard looked most off the pace when attempting to track a Levante player's run with five minutes left, only to haul him down and earn a second caution.

Reuters' Richard Martin noted the impact, although Ramos will be back in contention by the time Real face Barca in the league on Saturday:

Casemiro and Varane were at least partly to blame for Roger's equalising strike, with the Brazilian allowing his man to slip by too easily before the latter was beaten to the critical poke.

Jesus Vallejo is the fourth-choice centre-back option behind Nacho, but Solari hasn't shown much faith to promote the 22-year-old as of yet.

Real can't afford any more injuries in that area of the pitch, too, as sportswriter Ben Hayward noted the upcoming fixtures Ramos is set to miss:

Just as Barcelona tend to miss Lionel Messi when he's not around and Paris Saint-Germain might struggle without Kylian Mbappe, Real are not a team that can challenge for UEFA Champions League glory without Ramos.

What's Next?

Real Madrid have one of the biggest games of the season Wednesday when they host Barcelona in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, having secured a 1-1 draw in the opening leg.

Levante have more of a rest and won't be back in action until Monday, March 4, when they travel to Leganes.