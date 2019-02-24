Watch Kepa Refuse to Be Subbed Out and Maurizio Sarri Storm Out of League Cup

Michael Regan/Getty Images

There were extraordinary scenes at the end of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, as Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted by his manager Maurizio Sarri.

After Kepa went down with a cramp in the clash with Manchester City late in extra time, Sarri prepared Willy Caballero to replace Kepa. However, the former Athletic Bilbao starlet defied his manager and stayed on the field, prompting an angry reaction from the Blues boss.

Here is footage of the remarkable exchange between the two men:

According to Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, at the end of extra time Sarri was still furious with his goalkeeper and had to be restrained by Antonio Rudiger as he confronted the player. However, Sarri stated it was a "misunderstanding," according to Simon Stone of BBC Sport.

Kepa ended up staying on the field for the penalty shootout, which City won 4-3 after a 0-0 draw.

The goalkeeper could have done more to stop Sergio Aguero's penalty, which squirmed underneath him, although he did make an excellent save on Leroy Sane's attempt. Raheem Sterling eventually scored the winning kick after David Luiz's miss.

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph condemned the actions of Kepa and expressed his sympathy for the manager, as did BBC Sport's Dan Roan:

Former Chelsea captain John Terry, speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports after the game, was also critical of the goalkeeper.

"Once your number goes up you have to come off and show a bit of respect," he said, per Jack Watson of The Independent. "Deal with that after. That’s the last thing the players want."

Kepa became the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the game in the summer, when the Blues spent a whopping £71 million on him.