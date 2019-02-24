Watch Kepa Refuse to Be Subbed Out and Maurizio Sarri Storm Out of League Cup

Watch Kepa Refuse to Be Subbed Out and Maurizio Sarri Storm Out of League CupFebruary 24, 2019
There were extraordinary scenes at the end of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, as Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted by his manager Maurizio Sarri.
After Kepa went down with a cramp in the clash with Manchester City late in extra time, Sarri prepared Willy Caballero to replace Kepa. However, the former Athletic Bilbao starlet defied his manager and stayed on the field, prompting an angry reaction from the Blues boss.
Here is footage of the remarkable exchange between the two men:
Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball
😳 - Have you EVER seen anything like it!? Maurizio Sarri tries to substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero, but Kepa refuses to come off and Sarri is absolutely FURIOUS! 😡 https://t.co/Q81v6ry3Kk
According to Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, at the end of extra time Sarri was still furious with his goalkeeper and had to be restrained by Antonio Rudiger as he confronted the player. However, Sarri stated it was a "misunderstanding," according to Simon Stone of BBC Sport.
Kepa ended up staying on the field for the penalty shootout, which City won 4-3 after a 0-0 draw.
The goalkeeper could have done more to stop Sergio Aguero's penalty, which squirmed underneath him, although he did make an excellent save on Leroy Sane's attempt. Raheem Sterling eventually scored the winning kick after David Luiz's miss.
Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph condemned the actions of Kepa and expressed his sympathy for the manager, as did BBC Sport's Dan Roan:
Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT
Whether or not he was injured that was disgraceful from Kepa. He should be ashamed of himself. I actually feel very sorry for Sarri.
Dan Roan @danroan
Unedifying defiance of Kepa towards Sarri arguably ths ultimate example to date of unconstrained player-power in the modern game & the diminishing authority of the manager; appeared hugely disrespectful (& probably destructive) towards his manager, teammate Caballero, and club
Former Chelsea captain John Terry, speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports after the game, was also critical of the goalkeeper.
"Once your number goes up you have to come off and show a bit of respect," he said, per Jack Watson of The Independent. "Deal with that after. That’s the last thing the players want."
Kepa became the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the game in the summer, when the Blues spent a whopping £71 million on him.
John Terry Accuses Kepa of Lacking Respect