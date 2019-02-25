Premier League Fixtures: Week 28 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool will take a one-point lead into Week 28 of the Premier League campaign as the Reds return to Anfield on Wednesday, hoping to boost their cushion at the top with a win against Watford.

Jurgen Klopp's side drew 0-0 at Manchester United on Sunday to move ahead of Manchester City, who won the Carabao Cup against Chelsea at the weekend and play host to a West Ham United team unbeaten in three games.

The Red Devils saw Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and substitute Jesse Lingard all come off injured in the first half against Liverpool. Still, United went a 10th Premier League game unbeaten under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and travel to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Chelsea drew 0-0 with City after 120 minutes at Wembley Stadium, and they have another demanding fixture at home against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United host Burnley in a clash between 15th and 14th, respectively, on Tuesday, the same day Cardiff City hope to bounce back from Friday's 5-1 thrashing by Watford when they entertain Everton.

Week 28 Schedule, Predictions

Tuesday, February 26

Cardiff City 1-2 Everton, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Huddersfield Town 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Leicester City 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Newcastle United 1-2 Burnley, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 27

Southampton 2-0 Fulham, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Arsenal 2-1 Bournemouth, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Crystal Palace 2-3 Manchester United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Liverpool 2-0 Watford, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Manchester City 3-0 West Ham United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Preview

Watford are flying high after they put five past Cardiff on Friday night, but league leaders Liverpool will present a different task after keeping clean sheets in their last two games at Anfield.

The most recent of those was a 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The Merseysiders have conceded just 15 goals this season, but City's advantage in goal difference means the leaders can't afford any slip-ups.

A goalless draw at Old Trafford, where Liverpool haven't won a game since March 2014, was a positive outcome for Klopp's side, although their display failed to inspire sportswriter Rory Smith:

Chelsea grew into Sunday's League Cup final after a slow start, holding City at bay for 120 minutes before losing on penalties, with Raheem Sterling sending home the decisive spot-kick to win the shootout 4-3.

One of the main talking points from the game was goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's refusal to come off in place of Willy Caballero near the end of extra time. Blues head coach Maurizio Sarri was visibly raging on the sideline and almost stormed down the tunnel before the game was finished.

There are sure to be questions over whether the 24-year-old will keep his place in the team for Wednesday's visit of Spurs, who have won their last three games in a row against the Blues:

Tottenham have been boosted by Harry Kane's return from injury, but Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Burnley served as a reminder that Mauricio Pochettino's side aren't invulnerable even with their star striker.

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu scored three against Cardiff while team-mate Troy Deeney added another two, and both will be out to dent Liverpool's efforts to stay top.

Palace thumped Leicester City 4-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Roy Hodgson's side are undefeated in their last three games at Selhurst Park, while visitors United haven't failed to score in any of their seven away matches under Solskjaer, a run that includes victories at Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal.

United are fifth and one point behind third-place Arsenal, who are at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday following a comfortable 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday.

The Gunners went two goals ahead early on against Saints but failed to pose the same threat in the second half.

Bournemouth could pose more of a threat than Ralph Hasenhuttl's men, but the Cherries have been poor away from home of late, losing back-to-back games at Cardiff and Liverpool without scoring.