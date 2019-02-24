EPL Table: 2019 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 27 Matches

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United dropped to fifth in the Premier League while Liverpool reclaimed their place atop the standings after the rivals drew 0-0 in a tense affair at Old Trafford on Sunday.

One point was enough to move Liverpool one point ahead of Manchester City at the summit, but both outfits suffered several injuries in what was the first Old Trafford stalemate between these two teams since 1991.

Arsenal moved up to fourth after blitzing their way to a 2-0 home win over Southampton that takes them one point above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who remain unbeaten in 10 games under the Norwegian.



Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in the sixth and 17th minute, respectively, to put Unai Emery's side two goals ahead at the break. The Gunners slowed in the second half but held out for a comfortable win that boost their prospects of UEFA Champions League qualification.

Sunday's Results

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

Arsenal 2-0 Southampton

Premier League Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 27, +44, 66

2. Manchester City: 27, +54, 65

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 27, +28, 60

4. Arsenal: 27, +18, 53

5. Manchester United: 27, +17, 52

6. Chelsea: 26, +16, 50

7. Watford: 27, +4, 40

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 27, +1, 40

9. West Ham United: 27, -5, 36

10. Bournemouth: 27, -10, 34

11. Everton: 27, -3, 33

12. Leicester City: 27, -6, 32

13. Crystal Palace: 27, -4, 30

14. Burnley: 27, -18, 30

15. Newcastle United: 27, -10, 28



16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 26, -11, 27

17. Cardiff City: 27, -27, 25

18. Southampton: 27, -18, 24

19. Fulham: 27, -35, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 27, -36, 11

Via the Premier League.

Liverpool Draw at Old Trafford but Leave As Winners

It may not have been the victory they wanted, but a result nonetheless was enough to take Liverpool back into the Premier League lead, while not conceding away at Old Trafford is never a bad thing.

The Merseysiders can be proud at having held back a United attack that had scored in all but one of its previous 12 matches under Solskjaer, but sportswriter Joel Rabinowitz remarked on their own sluggishness:

Solskjaer was dogged by first-half injuries and had to withdraw Ander Herrera in place of Andreas Pereira after only 20 minutes. Jesse Lingard—who was injured up until this week—then came on for Juan Mata after 25 minutes, only to need replacing himself before half-time.

United have shown quite a knack for keeping Mohamed Salah at bay in their meetings, and such was the case on Sunday as he was pacified before being withdrawn in the 79th minute, per Match of the Day:

Neither set of fans will be entirely content with a draw—particularly a stalemate—but Solskjaer's 10th Premier League game unbeaten, while keeping another English heavyweight at bay, will impress the board at Old Trafford.

Mkhitaryan, Lacazette Shine in Arsenal Stroll

Southampton offered little in the first half of their trip to the Emirates and were two down within 17 minutes thanks to two quick finishes from the dangerous duo of Lacazette and Mkhitaryan.

It was a wayward shot from Mkhitaryan that Lacazette turned in from close range. The former then continued his fine streak of form against the Saints when he capitalised on some woeful Southampton defending to slot home at the back post, per OptaJoe:

Arsenal could have been three or four goals up at half-time and enjoyed their most impressive league display in a number of weeks.

Journalist James Benge also gave Alex Iwobi deserved praise after he posed a big threat from the left side, asking whether Arsenal's only major recruit of the January transfer window finds a place in this side:

A win was enough to take the Gunners up to fourth in the standings after they secured back-to-back wins and have now taken 12 points from their last possible 15 in the Premier League.