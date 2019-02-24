TMZ: Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Buys $180M Superyacht Named 'DreAMBoat'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2019

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank walks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

NFL owners seem to be using the offseason as an excuse to spend big money on luxury yachts, with Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons getting in on the fun.

Per TMZ Sports, Blank recently purchased a 240-foot yacht for $180 million that he named DreAMBoat after himself.

The Falcons owner's full name is Arthur M. Blank. His new yacht includes 11 cabins and room for a crew of 33.

Blank did his best to keep up in the yacht showdown started by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in December. Jones' new 357-foot boat cost $250 million and includes two helipads, a gymnasium, a massage room, a steam room and a plunge pool.

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder only coughed up about $100 million for his yacht. He made up for it by having an IMAX movie theater installed on the vessel along with four VIP suites and facilities for golf, basketball, volleyball and football.

For anyone hoping to get in on the fun of living like an NFL owner, all you have to do is find a spare billion dollars to purchase a team. After that, the next step in the process is figuring out what kind of yacht best suits your personality.

