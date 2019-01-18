Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Bought $100 Million Yacht with IMAX Theater

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Owner Dan Snyder of the Washington Redskins in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 28, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
Al Pereira/Getty Images

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder will soon receive a "superyacht" he purchased from Dutch company Feadship for over $100 million, which features the world's first floating private IMAX movie theater.

Rupert Neate of The Guardian reported details of the 305-foot boat Friday, highlight by a "helipad, four VIP suites and facilities that cater to a wide range of sports, including golf, basketball, volleyball and football."

The yacht, which is scheduled for a spring delivery, is named the Lady S.

Adding the IMAX cost an additional $3 million, per Neate. Ed Beckett, who works for Burgess, a British company that helped develop the boat, told The Guardian there were a lot of hurdles to jump to make the request possible.

"You couldn't have sound from the IMAX drifting into the cabins next door and, more importantly, you couldn't have the sound of the engines or vibrations coming into the IMAX," he said. "If they did we would not get the certification from IMAX—and that was the most important thing for the owner."

Forbes estimated Snyder's net worth at $2.2 billion.

The 54-year-old Maryland native has owned the Redskins since 1999.  

Related

    Gladys Knight to Kap: I'll Give SB Anthem Its Voice Back

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gladys Knight to Kap: I'll Give SB Anthem Its Voice Back

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    The Redskins' Most Important Unrestricted Free Agents

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    The Redskins' Most Important Unrestricted Free Agents

    Washington Redskins
    via Washington Redskins

    Jonathan Allen Selected for Prestigious Honor

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Jonathan Allen Selected for Prestigious Honor

    Washington Redskins
    via Washington Redskins

    Cowboys Fire OC Scott Linehan

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cowboys Fire OC Scott Linehan

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report