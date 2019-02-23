Craig Kimbrel's Agent Denies Report He's Willing to Sit Out 2019 Season

Craig Kimbrel's Agent Denies Report He's Willing to Sit Out 2019 SeasonFebruary 23, 2019
While Manny Machado's record-breaking 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres has subdued chatter surrounding MLB's slow free agency, there are still plenty of disgruntled players without teams as Opening Day draws nearer.
Count closer Craig Kimbrel among them.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden—a former general manager of the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals—reported Kimbrel is willing to sit out the 2019 season if a team doesn't offer him a favorable contract:
Jim Bowden @JimBowdenGM
According to multiple GMs Craig Kimbrel asking price has still not come down and sources close to Kimbrel think he will consider sitting out the year if he doesn’t get close to his perceived value.
However, Kimbrel's agent, David Meter, refuted the idea, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, "The report is wholly inaccurate and Craig looks forward to signing a new contract in the near future. Any report pertaining to his not playing this season is utterly false."
Kimbrel helped the Boston Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, but roughly four months later, he is on the sidelines as the new season approaches.
The right-handed Kimbrel is 30 years old and spent the last three seasons with Boston. He began his career with the Atlanta Braves from 2010 to 2014 and played with the Padres in 2015. Kimbrel posted a 2.74 ERA in 2018 and holds a career 1.91 ERA.
He's reportedly asking for a six-year, $100 million deal.
The Red Sox have chosen to move on without him, as his asking price is too high. The late Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe quoted Red Sox starter Chris Sale on Kimbrel's availability:
"It's crazy to me. I don't want to get too far into it with the politics of baseball and all this stuff, but he's as good as it gets.
"He 100 percent makes any team better that he plays for. It's crazy to think that there really hasn't been a whole lot of traction with him."
The problem isn't Kimbrel's production—42 saves in 2018—but his price.
The Philadelphia Phillies have been named as a suitor for Kimbrel throughout free agency, but MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that their dedication to landing generational outfielder Bryce Harper might squash any chance for Kimbrel to get paid as he wishes:
Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
Phillies' total focus right now is on bryce harper. after harper signs (either with them or elsewhere), philly will consider dallas keuchel and/or craig kimbrel. one person thought keuchel's more likely since the pen is solid with robertson is aboard, but it could be either guy.
There had been rumors that Kimbrel might reunite with the Braves, but Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Feb. 16 that the Braves and Kimbrel weren't "engaged in conversations."
It seems likely Kimbrel's fate won't be decided until Harper chooses his team, but in a market wherein top-tier talent is demanding upward of $300 million, the youngest closer ever to reach 300 saves will reportedly hold his ground.
