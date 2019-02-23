Chad Johnson Pays Man's Rent to Avoid Eviction; Wants to Play Landlord in FIFA

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson makes no secret that he "loves" everyone, so when he sees someone in need, he does what he can to help out.

On Friday, Johnson asked his Twitter followers how their days were going when he encountered someone having a rough time. When he became aware that one of his followers was on the verge of being evicted, Ochocino stepped up to save the day:

And if the fan runs into any more troubles down the road, the self-proclaimed FIFA King is willing to settle things with the landlord...in an unusual way:

Johnson was a fan favorite throughout his 11-year NFL career, as his dynamic playmaking abilities and entertaining touchdown celebrations made him a must-watch on Sundays. And having made six Pro Bowls, he made a decent living (even despite all of the fines he incurred for celebrating).

Among other charitable gestures with those earnings, Ochocinco has made it a habit of leaving hefty tips through the years, often finding a way to tie the total into a highlight from his top performances:

Not only that, but he once sent a Twitter user $500 as a birthday present.

Ochocinco is a man of the people.