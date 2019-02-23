Chad Johnson Pays Man's Rent to Avoid Eviction; Wants to Play Landlord in FIFA

Chad Johnson Pays Man's Rent to Avoid Eviction; Wants to Play Landlord in FIFAFebruary 23, 2019
Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson makes no secret that he "loves" everyone, so when he sees someone in need, he does what he can to help out.
On Friday, Johnson asked his Twitter followers how their days were going when he encountered someone having a rough time. When he became aware that one of his followers was on the verge of being evicted, Ochocino stepped up to save the day:
Chris @swordinthedark
@ochocinco 🙏🏼 “God is our refuge and strength.” I owe this man my life. https://t.co/OdZlp3fy89
And if the fan runs into any more troubles down the road, the self-proclaimed FIFA King is willing to settle things with the landlord...in an unusual way:
Chad Johnson @ochocinco
“tell your landlord next time WE fall behind on rent to play me in fifa for the balance” 💯 https://t.co/UFQhvh1ndu
Johnson was a fan favorite throughout his 11-year NFL career, as his dynamic playmaking abilities and entertaining touchdown celebrations made him a must-watch on Sundays. And having made six Pro Bowls, he made a decent living (even despite all of the fines he incurred for celebrating).
Among other charitable gestures with those earnings, Ochocinco has made it a habit of leaving hefty tips through the years, often finding a way to tie the total into a highlight from his top performances:
Chad Johnson @ochocinco
Have y’all seen this gadget at Apple Bees, i got carried away but it’s a cool contraption 🤷🏿♂️ https://t.co/eU6GtZu9sP
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
Ocho been tipping restaurants based on his yardage in his best games 🤣 (via @ochocinco) https://t.co/BUqaNaYJdV
Not only that, but he once sent a Twitter user $500 as a birthday present.
Ochocinco is a man of the people.
