Chad Johnson Pays Man's Rent to Avoid Eviction; Wants to Play Landlord in FIFA

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2019

CINCINNATI - NOVEMBER 21: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals watches the final minute of the Bengals 49-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Paul Brown Stadium on November 21, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson makes no secret that he "loves" everyone, so when he sees someone in need, he does what he can to help out.

On Friday, Johnson asked his Twitter followers how their days were going when he encountered someone having a rough time. When he became aware that one of his followers was on the verge of being evicted, Ochocino stepped up to save the day:

And if the fan runs into any more troubles down the road, the self-proclaimed FIFA King is willing to settle things with the landlord...in an unusual way:

Johnson was a fan favorite throughout his 11-year NFL career, as his dynamic playmaking abilities and entertaining touchdown celebrations made him a must-watch on Sundays. And having made six Pro Bowls, he made a decent living (even despite all of the fines he incurred for celebrating).

Among other charitable gestures with those earnings, Ochocinco has made it a habit of leaving hefty tips through the years, often finding a way to tie the total into a highlight from his top performances:

Not only that, but he once sent a Twitter user $500 as a birthday present.

Ochocinco is a man of the people.

Related

    AAF Live: SLC Stallions vs. AZ Hotshots

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AAF Live: SLC Stallions vs. AZ Hotshots

    via B/R Live

    Did Flacco, Cousins Deals Screw Foles' Payday?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Did Flacco, Cousins Deals Screw Foles' Payday?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Gruden Open to Trading Some Draft Picks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden Open to Trading Some Draft Picks

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kraft Charged in Prostitution Bust

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kraft Charged in Prostitution Bust

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report