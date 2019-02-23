EPL Results Week 27: Saturday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Burnley stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday to go eight games unbeaten in the Premier League despite Harry Kane coming back to score his 15th goal of the season.

Kane made a scoring return to Spurs' lineup after five weeks out with an ankle injury, but Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes netted either side of his leveller to move the Clarets up to 13th in the standings.

Newcastle United climbed to 14th and four points clear of the relegation zone after they defeated 10-man Huddersfield Town 2-0 at St. James' Park, where Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez provided the finishes.

Joshua King turned from hero to villain for Bournemouth and could have won three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he missed a late penalty as the two teams drew 1-1.

Leicester will host Crystal Palace in Saturday's late kick-off when Jamie Vardy and Wilfried Zaha will look to make their mark in attack for their respective teams.

Saturday's Results

Burnley 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Bournemouth 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers



Premier League Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 27, +54, 65

2. Liverpool: 26, +44, 65

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 27, +28, 60

4. Manchester United: 26, +17, 51

5. Arsenal: 26, +16, 50

6. Chelsea: 26, +16, 50

7. Watford: 27, +4, 40

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 27, +1, 40

9. West Ham United: 27, -5, 36

10. Bournemouth: 27, -10, 34

11. Everton: 27, -3, 33

12. Leicester City: 26, -3, 32

13. Burnley: 27, -18, 30

14. Newcastle United: 27, -10, 28

15. Crystal Palace: 26, -7, 27



16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 26, -11, 27

17. Cardiff City: 27, -27, 25

18. Southampton: 26, -16, 24

19. Fulham: 27, -35, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 27, -36, 11

Top Scorers

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 17

2. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 17

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 15

4. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 15



5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea): 12

5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 12

5. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 12

8. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur): 11

8. Paul Pogba (Manchester United): 11



10. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham): 10

Recap

Kane's comeback saw Tottenham's talisman get back in the goals at Burnley, but it was bittersweet for the England international as Spurs slumped to their first loss in five matches.

Wood headed in the opener from a corner after 57 minutes, but their lead lasted for only eight minutes after Danny Rose showed quick initiative to throw Kane in behind Burnley's defence and score the equaliser, via NBC Sports (U.S. only):

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was incensed after Rose stole what looked to be at least five yards with his quick throw-in to Kane, but Barnes' strike seven minutes from time saved his manager's frustrations.

Johann Gudmundsson's scuffed shot found its way through to Barnes at the back post, and Tottenham were unable to break back a second time, suffering their first away league defeat of 2019.

Spurs could fall eight points off the title pace if Liverpool win at Manchester United on Sunday, and Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino flew into a rage with referee Mike Dean at the final whistle, via Sky Sports (UK only):

NBC posted footage for U.S. viewers:

Pochettino apologised when speaking to the media after the match and admitted he perhaps "crossed the line a little bit," via BBC Sport.

The hosts were triumphant in the northeast, too, as Miguel Almiron made his full debut for the Magpies in what finished as a rather routine win over the 10-man Terriers.

Right-back Tommy Smith was sent off after only 21 minutes for a foul on the Paraguayan, who hit the woodwork in the first half and gave further encouragement following his arrival in January, via ESPN FC:

Rondon scored the first just after half-time and then teed up Perez for Newcastle's second, with Rafa Benitez's men establishing some daylight between them and the drop zone, while Huddersfield's relegation looks sealed.

Two penalties decided an at times dull clash between Bournemouth and Wolves at the Vitality Stadium, with Raul Jimenez racing to the visitors' rescue by converting from the spot in the 83rd minute.

King opened the scoring with a 14th-minute penalty and could have won the fixture had he scored his second—given just one minute after Wolves levelled—but the Norwegian fired wide to settle for a draw.