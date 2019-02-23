NFL Draft 2019 Rumors: Alabama's Deionte Thompson Undergoes Wrist Surgery

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide safety Deionte Thompson, a potential first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, reportedly underwent wrist surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Saturday and noted the procedure will likely force Thompson to miss the Scouting Combine, but it will cause "no issues long term."

The 22-year-old Texas native redshirted in 2015 and played a limited reserve role over the next two seasons as part of the Tide's star-studded defenses.

Thompson finally cracked the starting lineup in 2018. He responded by posting 78 total tackles, six passes defended, three forced fumbles and two interceptions across 14 appearances.

In January, he told Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area he followed the popular "trust the process" mantra while waiting for a full-time spot in the Tide secondary to become available.

"Some guys are naturally equipped to play right away, but that's not everyone's story," Thompson said. "Some guys have to trust the process, like I did. It's about trust and hard work and perseverance to get the results you want.”

The 6'2", 196-pound safety, who arrived at Alabama as a 4-star recruit and the second-ranked safety in the 2015 class, is now one of the top defensive backs available in the 2019 draft.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller graded him as the No. 1 safety and also the most NFL ready player at the position on his latest big board in January.

It's unclear whether the wrist injury while cause Thompson, a fringe first-round prospect, to slide to Day 2 of the draft in late April.