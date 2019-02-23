Premier League Results Week 27: Saturday's 2019 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane made a goalscoring return to action on Saturday against Burnley but could not prevent Spurs slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor.

The defeat means Mauricio Pochettino's side miss the chance to close the gap to leaders Manchester City to two points, while Burnley move six points clear of the drop zone.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Newcastle and Crystal Palace, while Bournemouth drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Premier League Results

Burnley 2-1 Tottenham

Bournemouth 1-1 Wolves

Newcastle United 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Leicester City 1-4 Crystal Palace

Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 17

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 17

Harry Kane (Tottenham): 15

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 15

Eden Hazard (Chelsea): 12

Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 12

Paul Pogba (Manchester United): 11

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham): 11

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal): 10

Callum Wilson (Bournemouth): 10

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham): 10

Richarlison (Everton): 10

Glenn Murray (Brighton & Hove Albion): 10

Raul Jimenez (Wolves): 10

Premier League Standings

(Played, goal difference, points)

1. Manchester City: 27, +54, 65

2. Liverpool: 26, +44, 65

3. Tottenham: 27, +28, 60

4. Manchester United: 26, +17, 51

5. Arsenal: 26, +16, 50

6. Chelsea: 26, +16, 50

7. Watford: 27, +4, 40

8. Wolves: 27, +1, 40

9. West Ham United: 27, -5, 36

10. Bournemouth: 27, -10, 34

11. Everton: 27, -3, 33

12. Leicester City: 27, -6, 32

13. Crystal Palace: 27, -4, 30

14. Burnley: 27, -17, 30

15. Newcastle United: 27, -10, 28

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 26, -11, 27

17. Cardiff City: 27, -27, 25

18. Southampton: 26, -16, 24

19. Fulham: 27, -35, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 27, -36, 11

Saturday Recap

Tottenham's title hopes suffered a big blow against Burnley as goals by Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes handed the Clarets all three points.

The visitors included Kane in their starting line-up for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury in January's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Burnley went ahead just before the hour mark when Wood continued his rich vein of form by heading home Dwight McNeil's corner:

However, their lead lasted just eight minutes before Kane netted his 15th league goal of the season. The striker latched on to a quick throw by Danny Rose and slotted past goalkeeper Tom Heaton:

Spurs piled on the pressure in the second half, but it was the hosts who secured the win through Barnes' strike on 83 minutes. Johann Berg Gudmundsson set up the striker to tap home from close range.

An angry Pochettino approached referee Mike Dean at full-time but apologised for his actions after the game:

The defeat means Spurs' title hopes look all but over, while Burnley have now gone eight Premier League games without defeat to ease their relegation fears.

Newcastle moved four points clear of the bottom three with an important win over bottom side Huddersfield at St James' Park.

New signing Miguel Almiron enjoyed an impressive home debut for the Magpies. He hit the post in the first half and was a threat throughout the 90 minutes:

Huddersfield were dealt an early blow when Tommy Smith was sent off for a high tackle on Almiron after only 20 minutes:

Newcastle had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock, as Salomon Rondon fired home after just 59 seconds of the restart:

Rafael Benitez's side doubled their lead six minutes later through Ayoze Perez's low shot that beat goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Newcastle could have won by more goals in an attacking display. Kenedy and Sean Longstaff were both denied by the woodwork in the second half.

The Magpies deserved their third home Premier League win in a row and will be boosted by Almiron's impressive home debut.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are still yet to win under manager Jan Siewert and remain six points adrift at the bottom.