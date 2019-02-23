Premier League Results Week 27: Saturday's 2019 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Premier League Results Week 27: Saturday's 2019 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, TableFebruary 23, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane made a goalscoring return to action on Saturday against Burnley but could not prevent Spurs slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor.
The defeat means Mauricio Pochettino's side miss the chance to close the gap to leaders Manchester City to two points, while Burnley move six points clear of the drop zone.
Elsewhere, there were wins for Newcastle and Crystal Palace, while Bournemouth drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Premier League Results
Burnley 2-1 Tottenham
Bournemouth 1-1 Wolves
Newcastle United 2-0 Huddersfield Town
Leicester City 1-4 Crystal Palace
Top Scorers
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 17
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 17
Harry Kane (Tottenham): 15
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 15
Eden Hazard (Chelsea): 12
Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 12
Paul Pogba (Manchester United): 11
Heung-Min Son (Tottenham): 11
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal): 10
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth): 10
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham): 10
Richarlison (Everton): 10
Glenn Murray (Brighton & Hove Albion): 10
Raul Jimenez (Wolves): 10
Premier League Standings
(Played, goal difference, points)
1. Manchester City: 27, +54, 65
2. Liverpool: 26, +44, 65
3. Tottenham: 27, +28, 60
4. Manchester United: 26, +17, 51
5. Arsenal: 26, +16, 50
6. Chelsea: 26, +16, 50
7. Watford: 27, +4, 40
8. Wolves: 27, +1, 40
9. West Ham United: 27, -5, 36
10. Bournemouth: 27, -10, 34
11. Everton: 27, -3, 33
12. Leicester City: 27, -6, 32
13. Crystal Palace: 27, -4, 30
14. Burnley: 27, -17, 30
15. Newcastle United: 27, -10, 28
16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 26, -11, 27
17. Cardiff City: 27, -27, 25
18. Southampton: 26, -16, 24
19. Fulham: 27, -35, 17
20. Huddersfield Town: 27, -36, 11
Saturday Recap
Tottenham's title hopes suffered a big blow against Burnley as goals by Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes handed the Clarets all three points.
The visitors included Kane in their starting line-up for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury in January's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.
Burnley went ahead just before the hour mark when Wood continued his rich vein of form by heading home Dwight McNeil's corner:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Four goals in four games for Ashley Barnes⚽⚽⚽⚽ Four goals in four games for Chris Wood⚽⚽⚽⚽ Burnley are bouncing 🔥 #BURTOT https://t.co/pFkfqK9yRd
However, their lead lasted just eight minutes before Kane netted his 15th league goal of the season. The striker latched on to a quick throw by Danny Rose and slotted past goalkeeper Tom Heaton:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
.@HKane: ⚽ 10 of his 15 PL goals this season have come in away games. 64 goals in last 81 PL away apps since August 2014, 18 more away goals than any other player 🔥 https://t.co/5ZZyLlC2i5
Spurs piled on the pressure in the second half, but it was the hosts who secured the win through Barnes' strike on 83 minutes. Johann Berg Gudmundsson set up the striker to tap home from close range.
An angry Pochettino approached referee Mike Dean at full-time but apologised for his actions after the game:
BBC Sport @BBCSport
Mauricio Pochettino admits he "crossed the line" after confronting Mike Dean at Turf Moor. #THFC #BURTOT #bbcfootball https://t.co/h6dmelydRI
The defeat means Spurs' title hopes look all but over, while Burnley have now gone eight Premier League games without defeat to ease their relegation fears.
Newcastle moved four points clear of the bottom three with an important win over bottom side Huddersfield at St James' Park.
New signing Miguel Almiron enjoyed an impressive home debut for the Magpies. He hit the post in the first half and was a threat throughout the 90 minutes:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Miguel Almirón's home Newcastle debut by numbers: 80 minutes 6 chances created 5 crosses 4 shots 3 shots on target 1 interception 1 foul won 1 tackle Yup. He looks pretty good. 🔥 https://t.co/PvTsklhAH4
Huddersfield were dealt an early blow when Tommy Smith was sent off for a high tackle on Almiron after only 20 minutes:
Simon O'Rourke @sorourkeITV
Huddersfield down to 10. Tommy Smith 100% correctly red carded for an awful challenge on Almiron, who's done well to get up from that. Honestly, really awful tackle. #NUFC 0-0
Newcastle had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock, as Salomon Rondon fired home after just 59 seconds of the restart:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
With seven goals and four assists, Salomon Rondon has been directly involved in 46% of Newcastle's Premier League goals this season! As it stands, the Magpies will be moving four points clear of the relegation places... #bbcfootball https://t.co/Vo31tuox3b
Rafael Benitez's side doubled their lead six minutes later through Ayoze Perez's low shot that beat goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.
Newcastle could have won by more goals in an attacking display. Kenedy and Sean Longstaff were both denied by the woodwork in the second half.
The Magpies deserved their third home Premier League win in a row and will be boosted by Almiron's impressive home debut.
Meanwhile, Huddersfield are still yet to win under manager Jan Siewert and remain six points adrift at the bottom.
