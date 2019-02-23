Dan Le Batard: Nike Will 'Make Good' to Zion Williamson with $80M Contract

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

ESPN's Dan Le Batard doesn't think Nike has to worry too much in the wake of Duke star Zion Williamson's PG 2.5 shoe falling apart 36 seconds into Wednesday's 88-72 loss to North Carolina.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Le Batard said Nike will "make good" with Williamson by giving him an $80 million endorsement deal when he turns pro.

Nike got attention for reasons it wasn't counting on after Williamson went down. The freshman sensation suffered a Grade 1 knee sprain on the play and is listed as day-to-day, per Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George, whose signature shoe Williamson was wearing, told reporters he reached out to Nike for an explanation of what happened.



"I talked to Nike to see what went wrong, what happened with the shoe and I take pride in that. My shoes have been a successful shoe not only in college but in the NBA. A lot of people have been in them, a lot of people have been wearing them. So I don't necessarily know, but it's never happened to my knowledge before. So that's tough."

The good news is Williamson was able to avoid serious injury. He can eventually return to the Blue Devils' lineup, dominate the college basketball world once again and go on to receive a lucrative marketing deal from any brand he wants.