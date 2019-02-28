NFL Combine Schedule 2019: Live-Stream and TV Info for Prospect Workouts

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Excitement for the NFL draft is building, but the headlines are set to explode with prospect information during the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

The annual workouts will again take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where more than 300 players will showcase their talents both on and off the field.

All 32 NFL teams will be present to watch the next rookie class participate in basic athletic testing and position-specific drills. Outside of team interviews, we can watch just about everything.

The combine began Tuesday, Feb. 26, and runs through Monday, March 4. On-field workouts for each position group will be televised, and NFL.com will stream the events.

2019 NFL Combine Workout Schedule

Date: Friday, March 1

Position Group: RB, OL, ST

TV: NFL Network

Time: Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET

Date: Saturday, March 2

Position Group: QB, WR, TE

TV: NFL Network

Time: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET (ABC 1-3 p.m. ET)

Date: Sunday, March 3

Position Group: DL, LB

TV: NFL Network

Time: Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET

Date: Monday, March 4

Position Group: DB

TV: NFL Network

Time: Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET

NFL.com will stream each day of workouts.

Press Conference Info

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 27

TV: NFL Network

Time: Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET

Date: Thursday, Feb. 28

TV: NFL Network

Time: Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET

Storylines to Watch

NFL Teams Eyeing QBs

The 2019 class of quarterbacks isn't regarded anywhere near as highly as the 2018 crop, but that won't slow the NFL's infatuation.

Although Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins is often considered the No. 1 prospect, one AFC scouting director told B/R's Matt Miller that is a product of a weak class more than his ability. Haskins' decision to throw at the combine will be an opportunity to quiet his critics.

So far, it's unknown whether Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray will participate in drills. That choice might not end up mattering in the long run but is still a big discussion right now.

Other potential first-round candidates to monitor in Indianapolis are Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones.

Potential Top Performers

Having a great showing at the combine does not guarantee future success. Subpar numbers don't mean a player will fail.

But eye-popping numbers don't hurt.

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs will likely be among the offensive standouts. While his draft stock has already received a nice bump, a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash would probably push Jacobs a little higher up the first-round discussion.

Defensively, both Michigan lineman Rashan Gary and LSU linebacker Devin White are considered special athletes for their position. Neither seems to have a consensus billing, so top-level results in front of NFL brass should lead to a hefty payday in April.

The combine is supposed to only be a small part of a player's evaluation, but it doesn't always feel that way.

