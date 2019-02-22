La Liga Table 2019 Week 25: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Huesca recovered from going a goal down to Espanyol on Friday in La Liga to rescue a 1-1 draw at the RCDE Stadium.

Esteban Granero opened the scoring in the first half with a superb free-kick in the 20th minute, but captain Xabier Etxeita salvaged a point for the visitors with an equaliser just after half-time.

The result leaves Huesca four points adrift at the bottom of the table, while Espanyol move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 24, 54, +38

2. Atletico Madrid: 24, 47, +17

3. Real Madrid: 24, 45, +12

4. Sevilla: 24, 37, +10



5. Getafe: 24, 36, +9

6. Alaves: 24, 36, -3

7. Real Sociedad: 24, 34, +5

8. Real Betis: 24, 33, -3

9. Valencia: 24, 32, +4

10. Eibar: 24, 31, -1



11. Athletic Bilbao: 24, 30, -4

12. Levante: 24, 30, -7

13. Espanyol: 25, 30, -10

14. Leganes: 24, 29, -5

15. Girona: 24, 27, -9

16. Valladolid: 24, 26, -10

17. Celta Vigo: 24, 24, -7

18. Villarreal: 24, 23, -5

19. Rayo Vallecano: 24, 23, -14

20. Huesca: 25, 19, -17

Friday Recap

Espanyol were the better team in the first half and deservedly went in at the break with the lead.

Borja Iglesias fired a good chance wide at the far post after nine minutes, while Wu Lei curled a shot just past the top corner minutes later.

Lei went close again with an acrobatic effort before Granero broke the deadlock in some style midway through the first half.

The midfielder lofted a superb free-kick high into the top left corner and gave goalkeeper Roberto Santamaria no chance:

Huesca levelled the match within a minute of the restart through Etxeita.

Espanyol did not properly clear a free-kick into the box, and Etxeita reacted quickly when the ball was played back into the penalty area to volley past goalkeeper Diego Lopez.

Huesca could have gone ahead on the hour mark. Chimy Avila went flying down the left but could only fire a shot just wide of the target.

Espanyol went even closer minutes later. Lei beat his man and raced into the penalty area, but his shot at the near post hit the woodwork:

Huesca looked to be the more likely side to score in the closing stages but could not find a winner, and there were whistles from the home fans at the final whistle.