EPL Table: Friday's Week 27 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

West Ham United piled more pressure on struggling Fulham with a 3-1 win at the London Stadium on Friday.

Ryan Babel put the Cottagers in front early on, but goals from Javier Hernandez, Issa Diop and Michail Antonio gave the Hammers all three points.

Elsewhere, Gerard Deulofeu scored a hat-trick and Troy Deeney grabbed a brace for Watford as they thrashed Cardiff City 5-1 to move into seventh place in the table.

Friday's Results

West Ham 3-1 Fulham

Cardiff City 1-5 Watford

Premier League Standings

(Played, goal difference, points)

1. Manchester City: 27, +54, 65

2. Liverpool: 26, +44, 65

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 26, +29, 60

4. Manchester United: 26, +17, 51

5. Arsenal: 26, +16, 50

6. Chelsea: 26, +16, 50

7. Watford: 27, +4, 40

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 26, +1, 39

9. West Ham United: 27, -5, 36

10. Everton: 27, -3, 33

11. Bournemouth: 26, -10, 33

12. Leicester City: 26, -3, 32

13. Crystal Palace: 26, -7, 27

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 26, -11, 27

15. Burnley: 26, -18, 27

16. Newcastle United: 26, -12, 25

17. Cardiff City: 27, -27, 25

18. Southampton: 26, -16, 24

19. Fulham: 27, -35, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 26, -34, 11

Friday Recap

Fulham got off to a flying start and ought to have taken the lead inside the opening minute. A poor back pass by Pablo Zabaleta was intercepted by Babel, but he could not beat goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The Dutch star was quick to make amends with the opening goal in the third minute. Jean-Michael Seri surged forwards and found Ryan Sessegnon down the left, and he crossed for Babel to fire home from close range:

West Ham equalised in controversial circumstances just before the half-hour mark. Hernandez looked to have bundled the ball home with his hand after Sergio Rico had failed to deal with a corner:

The hosts then went ahead 10 minutes later. Robert Snodgrass sent in a corner from the right and Diop powerfully headed home his first Premier League goal for the Hammers.

Claudio Ranieri made a double change at the break for Fulham sending on Lazar Markovic and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa for Sessegnon and Seri.

Fulham did improve in the second half but struggled to really test Fabianski in the West Ham goal.

The Hammers remained a threat at the other end and were able to bring on Manuel Lanzini in the second half after a lengthy absence with a knee injury.

Marko Arnautovic almost secured the win late on with a fierce shot that was tipped on to the post by Rico, before the Austrian teed up Antonio to head home the hosts' third in injury time.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Watford opened the scoring after 18 minutes through Deulofeu. The former Barcelona man slotted a low shot past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge after good work from Deeney.

Deeney had a chance to double the Hornets' lead before the break. The striker lashed a vicious shot goalwards just before the half-hour mark, but it was palmed to safety by Etheridge.

Cardiff had a penalty shout just before half-time. Josh Murphy was brought down by Daryl Janmaat inside the penalty area, but the referee angered the home fans by failing to point to the spot:

Deulofeu doubled Watford's lead just after the hour mark. The winger raced clear, rounded Etheridge and then tapped the ball into an empty net.

The Spaniard then completed his hat-trick two minutes later after being played through on goal again. This time he produced a neat chip to beat Etheridge and put the game out of Cardiff's reach:

Deulofeu then turned provider for Watford, teeing up Deeney to smash home the visitors' fourth of the night.

Sol Bamba managed to scramble home a consolation for Cardiff in the closing stages before Deeney grabbed his second of the night in stoppage time.

The win boosts Watford's hopes of securing UEFA Europa League football for next season, while Cardiff remain just a point clear of the relegation zone