Diogo Dalot Used 1st Manchester United Check to Buy Bus for Former Club

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot used his first paycheck to buy a minibus for the football school where he started his career in Braga, Portugal.

The 19-year-old surprised the Escola de Futebol O Fintas by gifting them a signed shirt and a brand new nine-seater minibus.

Luis Travessa Martins, the school's founder and coordinator, told Adriana Garcia at ESPN FC all about the teenager's generosity.

"Diogo had sent us a signed jersey and we were talking to him on Skype when he told us to go outside of the building and we saw that there was a bus parked outside.

"It was new and adapted for the requirements we needed. It was a very gratifying surprise. He had kept it a secret. He told us that with his first pay-check [at United], he wanted to give it us this as a gift. We are a small club, so every help is welcomed.

"Whenever he comes to Braga, he comes to visit us, he watches the games and takes time to talk to the young players. He is an inspiration to our players."

Dalot left the school when he was nine for Primeira Liga side Porto, where he stayed until he was snapped by Manchester United in June 2018 on a five-year deal.