Big CFB Programs with the Toughest QB Situations Entering 2019

Big CFB Programs with the Toughest QB Situations Entering 2019February 27, 2019
Quarterback play can make or break a season.
Look no further than 2018, when Kyler Murray helped Oklahoma overcome a nightmare of a defense to reach the College Football Playoff. Miami, meanwhile, boasted the nation's third-most efficient defense, yet a problematic QB situation led to a 7-6 record.
Heading into 2019, several brand-name programs are potential contenders, but they're dealing with major quarterback competitions.
While the following list is limited to power-conference teams, we didn't touch the cellar-dwellers of the big leagues. Yes, Rutgers is a complete disaster after throwing five touchdowns and 22 interceptions last year, but the Scarlet Knights aren't a Big Ten threat.
The following schools all have a reasonable chance to contend for a conference title if they can settle the most important position.
Florida Gators
Florida finished 10-3 while Feleipe Franks accounted for 31 touchdowns with only six interceptions in Dan Mullen's first year as head coach. On paper, it seems like there's no controversy here.
But his performance was largely uneven.
While Franks is the favorite, he was potentially a Kyle Trask injury away from losing the starting job in November. Plus, redshirt freshman Emory Jones will be more comfortable in the offense and is stylistically a better fit than Franks and Trask.
Mullen's history of developing quarterbacks is encouraging, but Franks' worst games last season were horrific. If he struggles in 2019, what will the coach do?
Auburn Tigers
Malik Willis emerged as an exciting gadget player in 2017, scampering for 221 yards and a touchdown on only 16 carries. But is he a good enough passer to run the offense full time?
Joey Gatewood held a 4-star recruiting billing, but he attempted one pass during his 2018 redshirt season. Bo Nix is an incoming 5-star, but it's difficult to start as a true freshman.
Plenty of excitement. Lots of buts.
Auburn opens the season against Oregon, and a brutal three-game SEC stretch opposite Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Florida begins Sep. 21. Head coach Gus Malzahn cannot afford to get this choice wrong; his job security may truly depend on it.
Miami Hurricanes
Ohio State transfer Tate Martell is awaiting a resolution from the NCAA on his waiver for immediate eligibility. If that waiver is approved, he could be the answer Miami desperately needs under center. But Martell will likely be required to wait until 2020.
Either way, N'Kosi Perry and Jarren Williams will be part of the quarterback competition.
Perry posted a 4-2 record against ACC teams as a starter, but a constant QB shuffle, unimaginative offense and mediocre pass blocking plagued him in 2018. Perry isn't without blame, as his accuracy can waver and he's twice been suspended for off-field issues.
Williams, who briefly considered a transfer, took a redshirt last season. His game experience is limited to one appearance in a blowout of a lower-division school. He's talented, but he's a total projection.
New offensive coordinator Dan Enos is working to revamp Miami's lifeless offense, but his impact will only matter if the Hurricanes choose the right QB.
Wisconsin Badgers
Even when Wisconsin rattled off a perfect regular season in 2017, quarterback was a weak spot. Alex Hornibrook threw 15 interceptions that season, but an elite defense constantly bailed him out.
Last year, a weaker unit couldn't atone for the southpaw's woes―or Jack Coan's issues when a concussion sidelined Hornibrook. The Badgers mustered an 8-5 record while the quarterbacks tied for 102nd nationally with 14 interceptions.
Hornibrook and Coan are both back, but 4-star freshman Graham Mertz will inject a bit of energy into the competition. And since Wisconsin's crossover slate includes Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, every Big Ten contest is of even greater importance.
Picking the right quarterback is essential to the Badgers protecting a razor-thin margin for error.
Michigan State Spartans
Last season, Brian Lewerke appeared destined for a breakout year. The circumstances seemed to favor a terrific year for an experienced Michigan State roster.
Instead, Lewerke's timing and accuracy were a wreck, and a shoulder injury only added to the problems.
Rocky Lombardi provided a spark in a victory over Purdue, but he was similarly ineffective overall. He guided MSU to a measly 20 points on 26 combined drives in starts against Nebraska and Rutgers.
Given that late-season ineffectiveness, Lombardi might not have created a true competition. But after a 2018 campaign littered with poor showings, Lewerke likely won't have a long leash, either.
Florida State Seminoles
Florida State fans surely feel like this is a broken record, but that doesn't change the relevance of the matter. As of right now, James Blackman is the only scholarship QB on the 2019 roster.
Head coach Willie Taggart and Co. are working to rectify that problem, but there's no denying it's a tough situation in Tallahassee.
No matter when the reinforcement is pegged―assuming FSU grabs one―he won't arrive until the summer. That transfer/late addition must quickly adapt to the offense in case something happens to Blackman at some point in 2019.
Otherwise, Taggart will be forced to insert either a walk-on backup or someone who played QB in high school. While it's subject to change, the plan B outlook is currently unfavorable.
Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State has the inglorious task of replacing a program legend in Trace McSorley. Either Tommy Stevens or Sean Clifford will shoulder that responsibility in 2019.
On national signing day, head coach James Franklin spelled out the running order as spring practice approaches, per Bob Flounders of PennLive.
"Obviously, we're not in a situation to name a starter really at any position," he said. "But yeah, when we start out, you know, you've got to put them in order. So Tommy will be No. 1 and Sean will be No. 2."
Stevens' talent has long been praised, and he might provide the best opportunity to win in 2019. However, if the Nittany Lions struggle in a precarious October slate, there will be plenty of clamoring for Clifford, the expected long-term option.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research.
Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.