Big CFB Programs with the Toughest QB Situations Entering 2019

Quarterback play can make or break a season.

Look no further than 2018, when Kyler Murray helped Oklahoma overcome a nightmare of a defense to reach the College Football Playoff. Miami, meanwhile, boasted the nation's third-most efficient defense, yet a problematic QB situation led to a 7-6 record.

Heading into 2019, several brand-name programs are potential contenders, but they're dealing with major quarterback competitions.

While the following list is limited to power-conference teams, we didn't touch the cellar-dwellers of the big leagues. Yes, Rutgers is a complete disaster after throwing five touchdowns and 22 interceptions last year, but the Scarlet Knights aren't a Big Ten threat.

The following schools all have a reasonable chance to contend for a conference title if they can settle the most important position.