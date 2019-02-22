Chelsea Reportedly Could Target Steve Holland to Replace Maurizio Sarri

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Chelsea could reportedly target England assistant manager Steve Holland to replace Maurizio Sarri as manager.

According to Matt Law and Sam Wallace of the Daily Telegraph, Sarri is "on the brink" of being sacked after just seven months in charge of the club and could depart next week.

Holland is seen as the "top choice" to take charge of the club for the rest of the season. Assistant manager Gianfranco Zola is also an option but there are "reservations" about his suitability, per the report.

Sarri has come under pressure at Chelsea after a series of poor results that have seen the Blues drop out of the top four of the Premier League. They have also been knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United in the fifth round.

The club's supporters have made their frustration at Sarri's tactics clear during recent games:

The Italian has stubbornly refused to change his system, despite recent defeats to Arsenal, Bournemouth, Manchester United and Manchester City.

His substitutions have also become predictable:

Sarri now faces two crucial fixtures in a matter of days that may determine his future. He takes on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, just two weeks since losing 6-0 to the Citizens in the league.

The Blues then take on Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, and defeats in those games may spell the end for Sarri.

Holland knows Chelsea well having worked for the club for eight years. He joined in 2009 and worked initially with the reserves and then the first team before leaving in 2017 to take up a role with England:

The 48-year-old is well thought of after his work with Gareth Southgate and the England team.

The Three Lions made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the team's best finish at the tournament since 1990.

If Sarri were to depart, then appointing Holland until the end of the season on a caretaker basis would be a sensible option by the Blues as they consider who will replace Sarri permanently.

Any new manager coming into Chelsea will also have to cope with the club's transfer ban. FIFA announced on Friday that the Blues have been banned from signing players for the next two transfer windows after breaching rules regarding young players, per BBC Sport.