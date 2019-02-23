NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Projections and Top Prospects' Stock Watch

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

There one thing that recent NFL draft hopefuls Myles Garrett and Saquon Barkley had in common. Though there was some debate over just how high each should be taken, their draft stocks never wavered.

There's usually at least one such prospect at the top of each draft class, though that isn't always the case. This year's player might be Ohio State's Nick Bosa, who has looked like a top-five lock since before the start of last season.

However, most prospects see their stocks fluctuate throughout the pre-draft process. With the 2018 college season long in the rearview mirror and with the scouting combine still ahead, one might think there hasn't been much room for fluctuation. That is far from true, however, and below you'll find recent stock trends for some of the draft's top prospects.

First, though, here's an updated first-round mock.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

17. Cleveland Browns: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Stock Up: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

The offensive line is one of the deepest position groups in this year's draft class. However, there isn't a consensus No. 1 lineman yet. Alabama's Jonah Williams, for example, is a technician. Mississippi's Greg Little is an athletic mauler.

Picking between some of the guys at the top may be a matter of personal preference for front-office personnel.

However, Florida's Jawaan Taylor appears to be on the rise, and he may be able to vault himself atop the pack at the combine. He is not the most technically sound tackle in this class, but his physical upside may be too great to ignore.

"Florida right tackle Jawaan Taylor is receiving the kind of buzz from scouts and front office personnel that makes me believe he could be a top-10 pick," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller recently wrote. "... Much like Mike McGlinchey last year, Taylor could secure a top-10 grade from teams and stay there until draft night April 25."

By the time the prospects leave Indianapolis, Taylor may be at the top of most draft boards.

Stock Down: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

For now, LSU's Greedy Williams appears to be the top for teams looking for a pure cover corner. He makes a lot of sense for a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—with whom he's paired with in this mock—but he isn't being viewed as favorably as he was near the end of the season.

The issue, it seems, is with Williams' lack of willingness to tackle. He's great in coverage, but he is far from the most physical or aggressive corner in this class.

"I think the physicality is why maybe, instead of going four or five, maybe he drops down to that 10-to-15, 10-to-18 range," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said (h/t Brody Miller of NOLA.com).

This doesn't mean that Williams won't be the first cornerback off the board; it means that he is no longer the top-10 lock he initially appeared to be. A strong combine and/or pro day, though, could put his stock back on the rise.

"What Greedy needs to do is prove he's physical enough to be able to support and tackle, because that's obviously something that's important now in the bubble screen, short-pass league, which is an extension of the run game," Kiper explained.

If teams' doubts about Williams' physicality remain, though, his stock could continue to slide.

Stock Up: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Iowa's T.J. Hockenson is quickly gaining steam as the top tight end in this draft class. While teammate Noah Fant is the more athletic of the two—and perhaps the better pure pass-catcher—Hockenson is a tremendous all-around player.

Since declaring for the draft, Hockenson has gone from being a first-round afterthought to a potential top-10 pick.

Kiper recently said in a pre-draft conference call that Hockenson would be a fit for the Detroit Lions at No. 8:

"I think he's going to be one of those guys that's going to skyrocket. You just can't look at him as a one-dimensional player. He's a multi-dimensional tight end, he can do everything you want and he'd be a great asset I think for Matthew Stafford to have in that offense. ... He's not just a great athlete who will catch the ball. He'll do that, so he is a gifted athlete, but he'll also block. He's consistent."

Hockenson is clearly gaining attention. If he blows away the scouting combine, the top 10 will be a realistic possibility.