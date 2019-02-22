Josh Norman and Chad Johnson Reveal Their Favourite FIFA 19 Teams

Who is your favourite team to play as on FIFA 19?

We asked former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson and Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins for their selections.

We also asked the American football pair to tell us who their equivalents were in the world football game. 


