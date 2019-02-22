Hall of Fame Coach Don Nelson Says He's Spent Retirement 'Smoking Some Pot'

Paul Battaglia/Associated Press

Don Nelson doesn't seem to be missing the grind of the NBA.

The Hall of Fame coach had a great answer Thursday when he was asked how he is spending retirement:

The 78-year-old followed it up by saying he never smoked marijuana during his playing or coaching days, but he is starting to pick it up now.

Nelson, who has 1,335 career wins with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks, was being honored by the Warriors on Thursday at Oracle Arena along with former players Jason Richardson and Stephen Jackson.

Jackson seemed to really appreciate his coach's candor, which isn't surprising considering the 14-year veteran said last year that he smoked weed during his entire NBA career.