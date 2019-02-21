Europa League 2019: Scores, Qualified Teams After Thursday's Round of 32 Results

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Arsenal, Napoli, Valencia and Zenit Saint Petersburg were among the teams to qualify for the next round of the UEFA Europa League during Thursday's early action.

The round of 32 threw up few surprises initially, with all of the home teams playing on Thursday qualifying:

Arsenal bounced back from their defeat in Belarus to beat BATE 3-0, while Napoli cruised past Zurich. Villarreal held off Sporting and Red Bull Salzburg crushed Club Brugge.

Chelsea, Inter Milan and Benfica will be in action during the late slate of fixtures.

An early own-goal from Zakhar Volkov gave Arsenal the perfect start in their win over BATE, who put together another brave showing in the return leg but fell to the sheer quality of the Gunners.

Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos got the other goals, while BATE had their chances to pull one back but failed to capitalise.

Arsenal's defence made the difference, as it finally managed to hold on for a clean sheet:

Despite a few shaky outings the Gunners will remain among the tournament favourites, but they'll have their hands full if they meet Napoli at some point down the line. The Italians cruised to another win over Zurich, advancing with an aggregate score of 5-1:

Simone Verdi and Adam Ounas got the goals, while the Partenopei were able to rest several starters without seeing their level of play drop too much.

Over in Spain, Celtic put together a valiant effort against Valencia, but a red card for Jeremy Toljan proved the difference in the 1-0 defeat:

Toljan was sent off for two bookable offences, and Kevin Gameiro scored the only goal of the contest for a 3-0 aggregate score.

Salzburg demolished an overmatched Club Brugge side, who were on the back foot from the opening whistle. Ethan Horvath saved a penalty but made several crucial mistakes in the loss, although he can hardly be blamed for the defensive issues that plagued the Belgians.

Frankfurt's impressive run of form continued with a win over Shakhtar Donetsk, and Pablo Fornals bagged a late winner for Villarreal.