Olivier Giroud, Chelsea Beat Malmo 3-0 to Advance in UEFA Europa League

Chelsea defeated Malmo 3-0 in the second leg of the round of 32 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, with the Blues advancing 5-1 on aggregate.

A dour first half was followed by goals from Olivier Giroud and Ross Barkley, and Callum Hudson-Odoi had Stamford Bridge on its feet with his convincing late finish.

It was a poor display from Malmo who had Rasmus Bengtsson sent off after 73 minutes.

Maurizio Sarri's side once again struggled to hit top form, but the Premier League giants cruised into the next stage.

Sarri Misuse of Callum Hudson-Odoi Will Lead To The Sack

Sarri's philosophy was the primary attraction when Chelsea opted to chase the Italian's services.

However, the last few months have left fans at the Bridge dazed and confused, with their team's problems so obvious to see.

The Blues second-leg tie against Malmo was always a game the hosts were expected to win, but once again, Sarri's tactics were questionable—especially in the first half.

Hudson-Odoi finally started for Chelsea, and despite being one of Europe's hottest properties, Sarri has regularly opted to sit the forward on the bench. Hudson-Odoi showed his manager what he's been missing by making that repeated choice, and the 18-year-old was electrifying in wide areas.

The teenager is yet to start in the Premier League in his career, and it is baffling why Sarri has not allowed the Englishman a chance.

"Sarri-ball" was effective at Napoli, but it appears the manager does not know how to successfully translate his style of play to his new club.

Hudson-Odoi would be the perfect player to lead the attacking revolution with Eden Hazard at the Bridge. His pace and guile make him unique in Chelsea's ranks.

Sarri's lack of faith in the youngster could ultimately contribute to him losing his job, with Chelsea one of the least patient clubs in England.

The night developed into a comfortable win for the Blues, but their coach was once again glum and unhappy in the technical area, pacing back and forth.

Hudson-Odoi finished the game with style in the closing stages, and Sarri cannot ignore the talent whilst his side lack inspiration and joy.

What's Next

Chelsea play Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Malmo feature in the Swedish Cup at Osters IF on Monday.