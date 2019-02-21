Matt Riddle Says He'll 'Retire' Brock Lesnar, Bring Big Change to WWE NXT

Source: WWE.com

Matt Riddle has big plans for his career in professional wrestling, including teasing a future match with WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar.

In an NXT video package, Riddle said he is going to "retire" Lesnar and bring change to WWE's developmental brand:

Riddle may not have to wait long to get his shot at Lesnar. WWE called up four NXT superstars—Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Aleister Black, Ricochet—to work matches on Raw and SmackDown Live this week.

Lesnar is embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 35, but The Beast will need new opponents after that show on April 7.

If Lesnar decides to leave WWE, as he has teased on multiple occasions in recent years, giving an emerging wrestler on the roster like Riddle a win on his way out would go a long way toward making a new main-event star.

WWE also has a built-in storyline to promote a potential match since Riddle and Lesnar are both former UFC fighters.

Riddle is still in the early stages of his WWE career after debuting in NXT last August at the Takeover event. His first match with the company was on Oct. 31 when he defeated Luke Menzies.