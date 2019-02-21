NFL Draft 2019: Complete 1st-Round Order, Mock Draft and Latest Odds

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Looking back on the last two NFL drafts, it's interesting to note the difference in the buildup to the No. 1 selections.

The Cleveland Browns owned the first overall pick in both 2017 and 2018. While they were widely expected to take former Texas A&M pass-rusher Myles Garret since before they even earned the 2017 first pick, the Browns didn't let on that they wanted Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield until right before the draft.

The difference between these two scenarios, of course, is that Garrett was viewed as the consensus can't-miss prospect of 2017. Saquon Barkley was that guy last year, but Cleveland needed a quarterback—the big question was which they would take.

This year's draft is vastly different than both of the previous two. The Arizona Cardinals used their first-round pick on quarterback Josh Rosen last year. There isn't a Barkley-type offensive talent in this draft, and there isn't a clear best defender either.

With the draft roughly two months away, the question of who kicks off Round 1 really is a mystery. Vegas does have a favorite, though, and you'll find the latest odds and analysis—along with some other draft-related props—below. First, though, an updated Round 1 mock draft.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

17. Cleveland Browns: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

31. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Odds on No. 1 Pick



Here are the odds on which player will be drafted first overall, from OddsShark.com.

Nick Bosa: 100-175

Kyler Murray: 3-1

Quinnen Williams: 4-1

Dwayne Haskins: 12-1

Ed Oliver: 14-1

Josh Allen: 14-1

Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa has nearly 2-1 odds in favor of going first overall. This isn't surprising, as he has been in the first-pick conversation since before the start of the 2018 season. He isn't quite the sure thing that Garrett appeared to be coming out, but he's a polished pass-rusher and those are always in demand.

The fact that Oklahoma's Kyler Murray has better odds than Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins probably from the fact that Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has previously lauded the reigning Heisman-winner.

"I would take him with the first pick in the draft if I could," Kingsbury said back in October, per KLBK's Eric Kelly.

Of course, Kingsbury was still the head coach at Texas Tech then and couldn't predict that he'd actually own the first pick in the draft. Still, if the Cardinals decide to dump Rosen and take a quarterback first overall, Murray does seem likely.

However, Haskins is probably more likely to be the pick if a team decides to trade up to No. 1 in order to grab a signal-caller—something the Los Angeles Rams did in 2016. Haskins is more of a typical pocket passer and doesn't come with height concerns the way the 5'10" Murray does.

Williams and Allen are also options if the Cardinals stay at No. 1 and don't take a quarterback. The fact that Allen has such long odds is actually a bit curious, as some believe he and Bosa are very close as prospects.

"Allen is just a step behind Bosa on my board," ESPN's Mel Kiper wrote in a recent mock draft.

If Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph feels the same way, he could view Allen as a better fit for his 3-4 base defense. IF you're looking for a good long-shot bet, Allen is it.

Which Team Will Pick Murray in Round 1?

Oddshark also lists odds on which team will draft Murray in the first round. The Cardinals aren't the favorites here, so pairing Arizona and Murray-at-one bets probably isn't a smart idea. Here are the favorites to land Murray:

Miami Dolphins: 2-3

Arizona Cardinals: 5-1

New York Giants: 5-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 5-1

Oakland Raiders: 6-1

The Miami Dolphins are the current favorites to draft Murray, which isn't entirely surprising. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Miami is likely to move on from starter Ryan Tannehill. However, several quarterback-needy teams select before the Dolphins do at No. 13, so if the Dolphins do covet Murray, it could require a trade.

Curiously, the Giants have the same odds as the Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars. New York is reportedly out on Murray due to his stature.

"The one thing I do know is that any team with a player grading system built on size and speed will never draft Murray," The Athletic's Michael Lombardi wrote. "The Giants are one of those teams."

The period before the draft is filled with smoke screens, but picking the Giants here feels unwise.

Kyler Murray's Draft Position

OddsShark also has an over/under for Murray's draft position, currently set at 9.5. This is a tricky position because it pushed the Denver Broncos outside of the under. Assuming the Giants really are out, this leaves only the Cardinals, Jaguars and Oakland Raiders among favorites. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-1 odds to take Murray) are a possibility, but they do have Jameis Winston under contract.

There is obviously the possibility of a team trading inside the top 10 in order to land Murray, though, and this may very well be what happens. The general sense anyway seems to be that Murray will at least go within the top half of Round 1.

"There's no way he's on the board for them," one NFC personnel director said of the Washington Redskins and Murray, per Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller.

The Redskins pick 15th, and if there really is "no way" Murray lasts that long, then there would seem to be a very good chance that he goes inside the top 10.

The last time at least two quarterbacks didn't go within the top 10 was in 2014, when the Jaguars took Blake Bortles. Only once in the last 10 drafts has at least one quarterback not gone in the top 10. So, if Murray is the first or second quarterback off the board, chances are, he'll be in there.

Given teams' desperation to land franchise quarterbacks, the under on Murray's draft position feels like the safe bet here.