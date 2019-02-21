La Liga 'Not Aware' of Premier League Interest in President Javier Tebas

Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

La Liga has said it is not aware of any approach made by the Premier League to its president, Javier Tebas.

The Times's Martin Ziegler reported Tebas has been identified by the Premier League to possibly succeed Richard Scudamore as chief executive.

Scudamore stood down from the role last year after almost 20 years in charge. Susanna Dinnage, global president of Animal Planet, was then named as his successor before she decided to walk away from the role in December.

Per ESPN FC's Adriana Garcia, La Liga has stated it is unaware of any interest from the Premier League, but added the link is flattering:

"We are not aware of this supposed interest. That said, if a competition as important as the Premier League is taking note of the work being done by La Liga, including its president, clubs and employees, it is a source of pride for the entire organisation.

"Javier has a contract with La Liga and not only is he happy here, he also has responsibilities and challenges which occupy his full attention. This includes the changing broadcast landscape and battling the threat of new competitions—including format changes that put domestic leagues at risk."

Tebas, 56, has been in charge of the Spanish league since 2013 and has courted a certain amount of controversy in his tenure, per BBC Sport's Richard Conway:

He has been approached previously to run Serie A, and La Liga was only able to keep him by matching the offer made to him by the Italian league.

According to Marca (h/t Garcia), Tebas had his salary increased almost four-fold to €1.2 million (£1 million) net per year plus bonuses.

That could encourage the Premier League if it is indeed interested in him as Scudamore was reportedly on £2.5 million per year and infamously received a £5 million farewell bonus when he left the role, per BBC Sport.

Per Jeremy Wilson in the Telegraph, the controversial leaving bonus was designed to prevent Scudamore from moving on to La Liga or any other rival organisation.