Breakdancing Among 4 Sports Proposed for Paris 2024 Olympics

EITAN ABRAMOVICH/Getty Images

Breakdancing could be contested at the 2024 Olympics after it was proposed as a new sport to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by hosts Paris.

Surfing, climbing and skateboarding were also put forward for inclusion at the Paris Games, per BBC Sport.

The latter three are already set to debut as Olympic sports at Tokyo 2020. The IOC must make their decision as to whether to accept the four sports for 2024 by December of next year.

If they are approved, they will be added to the 28 sports already included in the Olympic programme.

Per Richard Conway of BBC Sport, breakdancing would not be the first unexpected sport included in the Olympics:

The news of breakdancing's potential inclusion is a big blow for squash, which has now been turned down for a fourth time despite its widespread popularity, per The Economist.

Sportsbeat's James Toney provided an explanation as to why breakdancing got the nod ahead of squash:

Russia's Sergei Chernyshev, competing under the alias Bumblebee, and Japan's Ramu "Ram" Kawai won the first breaking gold medals at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.