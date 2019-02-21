Neymar Returns to Brazil Under PSG Supervision to Continue Foot Injury Recovery

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Neymar will return to Brazil under club supervision for 10 days to continue his recovery from an injury to his fifth metatarsal.

Neymar suffered the latest metatarsal injury in mid-January, and PSG released a statement Thursday stating the £200 million man would return to Brazil for the latest leg of his recovery:

"As part of the treatment of the injury of his fifth right metatarsal, Paris Saint-Germain has decided to send Neymar Jr to Brazil for 10 days. The Brazil international striker will leave this Thursday, accompanied by a medical team from the club, to continue specific treatment, scheduled after the medical care he has already received in Paris, as well as in Barcelona, since the end of January."

The 27-year-old suffered the injury in a Coupe de France clash against Strasbourg on January 23, but MailOnline posted images of the Brazilian still using crutches when photographed at Barcelona airport on Wednesday:

Matthew Smith and Will Griffee of MailOnline wrote that Neymar was back in Catalonia visiting Spanish surgeon Dr. Ramon Cugat, who took a look at the broken metatarsal in his right foot.

PSG released a medical report on January 30, which forecasted Neymar to return "within 10 weeks," which would put him on course to come back into Thomas Tuchel's squad around mid-April if all goes to plan.

It was thought Les Parisiens could struggle in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 encounter with Manchester United on February 12. That was not the case as PSG overcame the absences of Neymar and Edinson Cavani to win 2-0 at Old Trafford.

AFP's Kieran Canning wondered if the Ligue 1 powerhouses were better off without their two headliners in attack:

It seems unlikely at this time that Neymar will be ready to come back in time for the return leg at home to United on March 6, with PSG on the verge of securing a Champions League quarter-final spot for the first time in three years.

While he wasn't present in Manchester to have the desired impact, Neymar caught attention with his first-leg celebrations, via Get French Football News:

This metatarsal injury is similar to the one that sidelined Neymar for three months between February and May 2018, per Transfermarkt. The Brazil star recently opened up on the difficulty of yet another setback in Paris, per Goal:

The Champions League is Tuchel's priority considering PSG are 15 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and have a game in hand over second-place Lille.

Neymar is scheduled to return to Paris from Brazil around the end of February.