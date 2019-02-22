Projecting the Next Big Thing on Each MLB Team

0 of 30

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Spring training is full of narratives—from position battles to injury comebacks. It's also a time when all 30 teams look to identify their next big thing.

That could be a young player poised for a breakout, or a prospect on the verge of superstardom. Ahead, we'll highlight every club's next big thing, defined as a guy who should at least get an MLB audition in 2019 and could be a franchise building block by 2020.