WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from February 20

Velveteen Dream cashed in the championship opportunity he earned by way of his victory in the Worlds Collide tournament, challenging Johnny Gargano for the North American Championship in the main event of the Wednesday telecast.

Early chain wrestling gave way to a slap to the face from Dream, which popped the crowd and infuriated Johnny Wrestling. Gargano answered the insulting strike by playing mind games with his challenger but, again, was greeted with a slap.

This time, Gargano wrested control of the bout, working the head and neck of his opponent while simultaneously slowing the pace of the match. He almost arrogantly brushed the side of Dream's head with his foot before shifting his focus to the shoulders of the challenger.

Dream continued to search for his opening, but Gargano cut him off and answered everything. A series of strikes, a big clothesline over the top rope and a double ax handle from the challenger made up his first sustainable offense since the opening bell.

Gargano escaped a Dream Valley Driver from the top rope and leveled Dream for a near-fall.

The champion delivered a superkick on the apron and tried for the slingshot DDT, but Dream intercepted him with a nasty right hand. Gargano recovered and delivered a suicide dive that wiped out his opponent at ringside.

Back inside the ring, Dream delivered a spinning DDT for another breathtaking near-fall. More near-falls ensued as the crowd erupted into a "this is awesome" chant. Dream tried for another top-rope assault to the floor, but Gargano caught him with a superkick, followed by a snap suplex on the steel ramp. Back inside, he followed with the slingshot DDT but was unable to keep the challenger's shoulders on the mat.

Gargano teased his DIY kick, but Dream countered, delivered one Dream Valley Driver and followed with a second. The Purple Rainmaker followed, and Dream won his first championship under the WWE umbrella.

Result

Dream defeated Gargano to win the North American Championship

Grade

A+

Analysis

There is no Superstar in WWE more capable of going to the ring and delivering a show-stealing match on any given night than Johnny Gargano. In a day where everyone is quick to label WRESTLER X and WRESTLER Y "the best," Gargano continuously delivers the in-ring goods that would suggest he is most deserving of that moniker.

Velveteen Dream has been freaking fantastic, too. There is no denying that. His work with Aleister Black last year was an announcement to the entire world what, exactly, he was capable of. Everything since has earned him the respect and adulation of the fans. More importantly, it earned him the attention of management, who decided to put the title on him now that Gargano is destined for even bigger things on the main roster.

The match was absolutely phenomenal and created some incredible drama that the fans inside the NXT Arena were eager to invest in. The reaction to the victory was stellar and created a legitimate moment for Dream, Gargano and the brand as a whole.

Here is to a quality run for the breakout Dream, continued greatness for Gargano and more astonishing in-ring product for WWE's most consistently great brand.